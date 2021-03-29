Kankakee Valley senior making time for a sectional title

Last February, she was running to get a tennis ball during an open gym when she fell with her racket in her hand. The resulting broken wrist required a plate and some screws but was only a six-week setback. As soon as doctors gave her the green light, Schultz was back on the court.

She would’ve played last year, had the season not been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, but she wouldn’t have been herself.

“I was devastated, to be honest. I had worked that whole time to be No. 1 singles and I didn’t know if I would ever be able to be at that level of tennis ever again,” she said. “I am kind of glad that I had that year to get my emotions in check and start over.”

That’s in the past, and Schultz is playing at 100 percent now, she said.

She’s got some unfinished business for Schultz. The Kougars haven’t won a sectional title since 1993. Abby Hamstra’s run to the state quarterfinals in 2012 was the last time a KV player advanced in the individual postseason. It’s been since 2003 that the school had a doubles team advance to the regional.

Schultz and Daniels hope to end that drought.