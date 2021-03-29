 Skip to main content
Kankakee Valley senior making time for a sectional title
GIRLS TENNIS

Kankakee Valley senior making time for a sectional title

It’s unclear when Taylor Schultz sleeps.

The Kankakee Valley senior is a multisport athlete, playing both tennis and volleyball. She’s also vice president of the student council and in several other school clubs. She volunteers for the American Heart Association. And she’s ranked No. 1 in her class, academically.

“School puts a lot of stress on me so (tennis) is just a way to relieve that stress. Hitting the ball is really good therapy for me. I love it,” Schultz said. “It’s something that I want to continue doing for the rest of my life.”

Schultz will study biology at Purdue next fall. She hasn’t decided if she’ll be a doctor or a lawyer, but she will head to West Lafayette via the Stamps scholarship, which covers full costs of a bachelor’s degree and up to $10,000 for summer research internships, professional academic conferences, study abroad programs and unpaid internships or co-ops.

“Coming from a rural area like this, I thought other kids would snatch those up but Purdue saw something in me,” Schultz said. “It’s really exciting.”

There’s still spring, though, and Schultz will be a captain for the Kougars. She was 19-4 at No. 2 singles as a sophomore, but she is teaming up with fellow senior Toni Daniels at No. 1 doubles. The move was the players’ decision. They came to coach Steve Ganzeveld with the request and he didn’t object.

“The two of them would be competing for No. 1 against each other and they didn’t want to do that,” Ganzeveld said. “They knew when they got to sectionals, one would have a chance to move on and one wouldn’t. They decided to join forces.”

The pair has a goal to break the schools doubles season win record, which sits at 19. They’ve been playing together since their freshman seasons but began work as a doubles team in the last year. Schultz credits the hours the two spent hitting together at the courts at Spencer Park with her improvement from a ninth-grader who didn’t even own a racket to a player who would’ve been at No. 1 singles as a junior.

Coaching has also been a big part of that improvement, Schultz said. She often goes to Ganzeveld for advice on her game or to just be a balancing force.

“(Ganzeveld) has put so much time into me as a player,” Schultz said. “He’s really been a major reason why I’ve been able to be at the point that I am.”

Daniels and Schultz became good friends during those times and made each other better, Schultz said. They also developed a chemistry that should come in handy.

“I think we’ll be a real dynamic duo,” Schultz said. “We’ve always been competitors. We’ve always played each other and been at similar levels. I think it’ll be really fun to be on the same team and compete.”

Last February, she was running to get a tennis ball during an open gym when she fell with her racket in her hand. The resulting broken wrist required a plate and some screws but was only a six-week setback. As soon as doctors gave her the green light, Schultz was back on the court.

She would’ve played last year, had the season not been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, but she wouldn’t have been herself.

“I was devastated, to be honest. I had worked that whole time to be No. 1 singles and I didn’t know if I would ever be able to be at that level of tennis ever again,” she said. “I am kind of glad that I had that year to get my emotions in check and start over.”

That’s in the past, and Schultz is playing at 100 percent now, she said.

She’s got some unfinished business for Schultz. The Kougars haven’t won a sectional title since 1993. Abby Hamstra’s run to the state quarterfinals in 2012 was the last time a KV player advanced in the individual postseason. It’s been since 2003 that the school had a doubles team advance to the regional.

Schultz and Daniels hope to end that drought.

“Being able to spend time around Toni and (Ganzeveld) and the rest of the team, it’s going to be a really great finish either way,” Schultz said. “I want to win sectionals and go as far as we can. I would really just love to go out there with confidence and have all of my skill set and be as good of a player as I can.”

