Kankakee Valley teammates Chris Varela Carrera, Brandon Ruvalcaba defend the goal and the country

“I’ve always been like, ‘I want to join the Army, mom. I want to join the Army, mom.’ She’s always said I’m crazy but it’s just something I’ve always liked,” he said.

The National Guard was recruiting at KV last year. Varela Carrera learned he could sign up at 17 and jumped at the chance.

“I’m the first in my family to be in the Army. I feel like that’s an accomplishment because all my cousins and friends are looking up to me. They want to join the Army now,” he said.

Ruvalcaba wasn’t as excited at the prospect, initially. He needed some coaxing when Varela Carrera came to him with the plan.

“At first, I was pretty iffy. I didn’t know if it was what I wanted to do for my career. But I looked into it and some of the stuff looked like it could really help me out,” Ruvalcaba said.

Neither player touched a ball for about two months. It took a little time for the footwork and technique to come back. The chemistry with the rest of the defensive group wasn’t a problem, though.

“It only took like a week to get back into it because we’ve already played with these guys so much,” Ruvalcaba said.