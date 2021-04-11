Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell push Wolves past Bulls

PRO BASKETBALL

Towns, Russell push Wolves past Bulls: Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 12 rebounds, D’Angelo Russell scored 27 and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Bulls 121-117 on Sunday night. Ricky Rubio connected on five of his six 3-point attempts and scored 17 points. Rookie Anthony Edwards added 15 points for Minnesota, which held on a game after allowing Boston to come back from 17 down in the second half in an overtime loss on Friday. Two days after his first 50-point game, Zach LaVine scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half as Chicago tried to mount a comeback. LaVine was 13 of 28 from the field and 4 of 12 from 3-point territory. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and Daniel Theis scored 13, but the Bulls lost for the sixth time in nine games since acquiring the two players at the trade deadline. Chicago cut the lead to one several times in the fourth, but Minnesota answered each challenge. After LaVine connected on a 3 to make it 103-102, Russell re-entered the game and helped the closing push with seven points in the final 3:36. Towns added a punctuating 3 in the final minute and closed out the game with a pair of free throws.

Pacers hang on to beat Grizzlies: Caris LeVert scored 34 points, Malcolm Brogdon and Donantas Sabonis fell just short of triple-doubles and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 132-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Brogdon had 29 points, matched his season-high with 11 assists and had nine rebounds. Sabonis finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, part of the Pacers grabbing a season-high 53 rebounds en route to their third straight victory. Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas matched his career high with 34 points and his season high with 22 rebounds. Valanciunas had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Memphis rally. After Indiana led by 18 in the third, Memphis rallied to bring the deficit to single digits in the fourth. Sabonis led the Pacers to an early advantage, Indiana scoring 45 points in the first quarter — the most in any period against Memphis this season. Sabonis wasn’t only the Indiana player hurting the Grizzlies. The Pacers shot more than 60% through the first half. Still, Valanciunas and the Grizzlies were able to cut into the lead before a late flurry gave the Pacers a 74-63 lead at the break. Valanciunas already had 18 points and 10 rebounds at the half. Sabonis was looking at a triple-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and a handful of assists. But LeVert also was getting untracked, scoring 19 before intermission. LeVert scored 11 points in the third as Indiana held on for a 106-97 lead.