Katherine Germann finishes Valparaiso career with three majors, perfect GPA

“I loved biology in high school and I knew that I always wanted to do that,” Germann said. “I also knew that I loved Spanish and I want to work with under-served communities. My love of Spanish really married well with biology. Finally, I picked up humanities because I finished bio a semester early and I wanted to stay on. I really loved working in Christ College.”

Germann’s note-taking introduction her freshman year was all the proof Straubel needed to know that academics and athletics were going to work seamlessly for the distance runner. That didn’t mean it didn’t require some finesse and sacrifice along the way.

“It was definitely challenging,” Germann said. “I thought at first that it would be a lot like high school where I’d have the commitment to go to practice and then time to do homework after. I realized that both were a bigger commitment, but I always kept an eye on my priorities. My coach and my teammates were always very supportive if I needed to miss class because of a lab. I would go practice early in the morning and one of my teammates would come out and keep my time for me. Everyone was supportive.”