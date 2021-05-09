 Skip to main content
Keith Talley, Dell Ray shine at Olympia
BOWLING | TIMES CLASSIC

Keith Talley, Dell Ray shine at Olympia

HAMMOND — Keith Talley enjoyed himself bowling in the Times Classic Saturday at Olympia Lanes.

The 63-year-old Hammond resident is the secretary for the Mercer over-55 league that’s bowled in the same bowling center on Fridays since the 1960s. He’s been a member for eight years, twice winning high average. The league, which is one of the largest senior leagues in the country with over 40 teams, paused last March.

It will resume in August but Talley was bowling at Olympia for the first time in over a year Saturday.

“It feels good to be back. I didn’t lose anything. I was worried,” Talley said. “It felt like being here all along.”

The winner of Class SA puts his or her name on the Mercer Cup every year. The trophy sits in the case at Olympia Lanes and is maintained by the league’s leadership.

Talley’s been bowling in the Classic since the 80s but has never won or even qualified for the semifinals. He put his name in the conversation for the senior division championship with a 733 scratch series Saturday, rolling 248, 247, 223 and 238.

The low game doesn’t count toward the series total.

“I don’t have any pins (from handicap), though, so I’m in trouble,” he said.

A new ball has treated Talley well in its first two weeks in the bag.

“It’s working pretty good everywhere I take it,” Talley said. “When I made a mistake, it was just me. I didn’t make a move all day. I’ve been bowling 700 with (the new ball) ever since I got it.”

Ray bowls tournament’s first 300

Dell Ray, who bowls for Notre Dame college in Ohio, rolled the tournament’s first 300 game Saturday. The Dolton native was a Class B qualifier in 2019.

“Really, I just found the line and went with it,” Ray said.

The Classic normally sees several perfect games by the third day of qualifying. Ray said the lanes were getting tight. He finished the squad with games of 184, 166 and 212 for a 696 series, well below the cut for Class A.

“I try to avoid this place because they’ve got the most oil in the state,” he said. “When I switched lanes, it got really tight and I didn’t catch it until halfway through the third game. I just grinded out the last game.”

The Classic paused Sunday for Mother’s Day. Qualifying finishes with squads May 15 and 16, followed by the semifinals May 30 and finals June 6.

