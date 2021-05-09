Keith Talley, Dell Ray shine at Olympia

HAMMOND — Keith Talley enjoyed himself bowling in the Times Classic Saturday at Olympia Lanes.

The 63-year-old Hammond resident is the secretary for the Mercer over-55 league that’s bowled in the same bowling center on Fridays since the 1960s. He’s been a member for eight years, twice winning high average. The league, which is one of the largest senior leagues in the country with over 40 teams, paused last March.

It will resume in August but Talley was bowling at Olympia for the first time in over a year Saturday.

“It feels good to be back. I didn’t lose anything. I was worried,” Talley said. “It felt like being here all along.”

The winner of Class SA puts his or her name on the Mercer Cup every year. The trophy sits in the case at Olympia Lanes and is maintained by the league’s leadership.

Talley’s been bowling in the Classic since the 80s but has never won or even qualified for the semifinals. He put his name in the conversation for the senior division championship with a 733 scratch series Saturday, rolling 248, 247, 223 and 238.

The low game doesn’t count toward the series total.