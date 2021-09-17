Kenneth Grant delivers up front as Merrillville knocks off Michigan City

The Pirates (5-0, 3-0) jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, only to see Michigan City come roaring back with a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, the second of which came off a 76-yard strike from Tyler Bush to Trey Simmons. Simmons got behind his defender and was off to the races, giving the Wolves a 14-13 lead.

Merrillville didn’t wait long to pounce as the Pirates were gifted excellent field position after a Michigan City personal foul on the ensuing kickoff. Angel Nelson then hit Justin Marshall over the middle for a 45-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive and the Pirates were back on top for good.

“I knew I had to make a play for my team,” Marshall said. “My guys were counting on me to deliver. I had to make sure that I didn’t get caught. With every play, I’m just trying to get to the end zone.”

Lavarion Logan scored two of his three touchdowns in the second half and the senior running back finished with 142 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards. Marshall finished with 126 all-purpose yards, including 106 yards through the air while Phillip Roche and Fredrick Retic each came up with interceptions for the Pirates.

“We were ready to go tonight,” Seiss said. “You could tell as the game went on that we were the aggressors.”