DYER — Kevin Corcoran wasn’t even aware of it as it was happening.

The Illiana Christian senior pitcher struck out eight consecutive Bishop Noll hitters between the second and fourth innings Tuesday. He struck out 13 in total over his six frames of work. He doesn't count while on the mound, though.

“I had no idea,” Corcoran said. “I try not to think about it. I don’t want to know because I don’t want it to mess me up. If I hear ‘Oh, you’ve got eight in a row.’ I’m going to try to get 10. That’s where you’re giving them free baserunners, maybe throw a pitch where you didn’t want to. I try to stay away from the numbers.”

Corcoran gave up two hits for the day and walked one. Only two Warriors reached second base and the Vikings topped visiting Bishop Noll 10-0 in six innings to clinch a Greater South Shore Conference championship.

“(A conference title is) just one step in the process,” coach Jeff VanderWoude said. “Our goal is just to play our game. We’ve been up and down a little bit but we’re getting hot at the right time.”

Illiana (15-7, 10-1), the defending Class 2A state champion, is the only GSSC team that can finish with double-digit conference wins. The Warriors (6-12-1, 4-5-1) battled Hanover Central (8-1-1, 14-5-1) to a 9-9 tie on April 25. The Vikings and Wildcats split their season series. No other GSSC team was closer than three games behind the Vikings.

“We didn’t have that last year,” Corcoran said. “Obviously the job’s not finished. The goal is still state, but it’s a little boost to us knowing that we did something we didn’t do last year.”

Bishop Noll leadoff hitter Emanuel Smith took Corcoran’s first pitch of the game back up the middle for a single. No Warrior reached base again until Brody Long doubled to start the fifth inning. Those were the only two hits of the day for Noll.

Corcoran was locating pitches and changing speeds to keep hitters off balance all evening.

“It’s just settling in, getting in there and making sure everything’s feeling OK. How’s the curveball? How’s the slider? Just feeling out pitches,” Corcoran said. “From there, you start feeling a little more confident and try to throw a little bit harder and see if it stays in the zone.”

Tyler Bulkema’s two-out single in the first inning opened the scoring for the Vikings. They left two runners on in that frame but plated two in the second.

The big inning was the fourth, when Illiana scored five. The heaviest blow was a Cody DeJong single that brought in two.

DeJong was 3-4 for two runs and two RBIs. Cocoran also had two hits, including a double in the sixth.

The Vikings have two weeks to prepare for North Newton in the sectional opener.

“We’re getting there. We’re not exactly where we want to be but I don’t think anybody is,” VanderWoude said. “Right now, we’re just figuring out who we’re going to war with, who will go out there and battle in the playoffs, who we can trust. We’re just trying to put people in different situations so we know who that is come playoff time.”

