Koron Davis, Jevon France help Bowman pull away from Lake Station

LAKE STATION — Koron Davis was fed up Tuesday night.
Bowman’s star guard was called for a blocking foul in the fourth quarter that he didn’t agree with. So, to let out his frustration, on the very next play he grabbed a rebound, raced past a slew of Lake Station defenders and flushed a two-handed dunk.
A few moments later, Davis broke free for another tomahawk jam that brought out an approving roar from Bowman’s bench. And if that wasn’t enough, the senior slammed in one more dunk later on in the period to prove that he was indeed the best player on the court.
The senior finished with a game-high 28 points, highlighted by five dunks and 17 points in the second half to help Bowman pull away for a 79-63 road victory.
Davis said he was proud to come alive for his team, which snapped a four-game losing streak.
“I just feel like I have to take over every game, especially toward the end,” Davis said. “I just have to score from beginning to end because we always slack off in the third quarter and fourth quarter. We have to just bring it for all four quarters.”
Bowman coach Tyrone Robinson said his team has relied a lot more on Davis this season because it lost a lot of talent to graduation. But as the season goes on, he hopes that Davis can continue to grow as a leader, while also showing that he is among the top players in the Region.
“Right now, it’s challenging for him because he’s with a new group, and he’s used to playing with certain guys,” Robinson said. “When he came to Bowman, Jacques Williams, Cleveland Neal and Raymond Terry were all here. But now, all of the pressure is on him, and I’m just trying to get him to understand how to handle this pressure.”
One player who did step up alongside Davis was junior guard Jevon France. He scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and also snagged five rebounds.
Last season, France played at Westville, but he transferred to Bowman so that he could compete with Davis. The two teammates grew up together and have been “best friends” for years.
“We’ve known each other since middle school,” France said. “It’s fun to play with him, but we still have a lot of work to do (as a team). We’re coming together, and game by game we’re just trying to get better and better.”
Lake Station was neck and neck with Bowman through three quarters, but in the final frame Lake Station couldn’t keep up. Bowman started the fourth quarter on a 15-4 run and eventually outscored Lake Station 29-16 over the last eight minutes.
Despite having its three-game winning streak snapped, Lake Station coach Bob Burke said he was pleased with his team’s effort and resiliency. For the majority of the game, Lake Station (4-2) had a response whenever Bowman (2-5) tried to stretch the lead, and Adam Eastland was a big reason why.
The sophomore guard, who entered Tuesday’s contest averaging 6.4 points per game, erupted for a career-high and team-high 21 points, including a game-high five 3-pointers.
“He’s a kid that hasn’t really had any varsity minutes, so we just told him ‘You gotta be confident in what you’re doing and continue to go through the process,’” Burke said. “He’s a smart kid, and he works hard. I think we were just kind of waiting on a performance like this, and what he did (Tuesday) was awesome. Every time he touched the ball, he shot it with confidence.”
Fellow sophomores Willie Miller Jr. and Romeo Guerra scored 20 points and 12 points, respectively, for Lake Station.
“The big picture I wanted them to get is that the final score didn’t depict what kind of game that was,” Burke said. “We had a goal of coming in and wanting to make a statement and we did. … I just don’t want them to think like, ‘Oh, man we lost by 16 (points).’ It was just a couple possessions in the end. So, I want them to take it hard and want them to learn from it, but I also want them to understand that they played with a pretty good team (Tuesday) and were right there.”
