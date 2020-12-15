Koron Davis, Jevon France help Bowman pull away from Lake Station

“Right now, it’s challenging for him because he’s with a new group, and he’s used to playing with certain guys,” Robinson said. “When he came to Bowman, Jacques Williams, Cleveland Neal and Raymond Terry were all here. But now, all of the pressure is on him, and I’m just trying to get him to understand how to handle this pressure.”

One player who did step up alongside Davis was junior guard Jevon France. He scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half and also snagged five rebounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last season, France played at Westville, but he transferred to Bowman so that he could compete with Davis. The two teammates grew up together and have been “best friends” for years.

“We’ve known each other since middle school,” France said. “It’s fun to play with him, but we still have a lot of work to do (as a team). We’re coming together, and game by game we’re just trying to get better and better.”

Lake Station was neck and neck with Bowman through three quarters, but in the final frame Lake Station couldn’t keep up. Bowman started the fourth quarter on a 15-4 run and eventually outscored Lake Station 29-16 over the last eight minutes.