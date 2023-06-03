FRANKFORT — When Kouts had packed up the dugout after its 9-0 loss Saturday to Caston in the semistate semifinal, Fillies coach John Hall asked that everyone — players, coaches, parents and fans — meet him behind the right-field wall to talk.

Why?

"Family," he said. "They did a great job of rallying around us. I wanted to get one more thank-you in to them."

The Fillies found themselves behind the eight ball early on. Despite surrendering just two hits in the opening frame, a handful of errors allowed four Comets runners to score.

Despite the poor start, Kouts showed the fight that earned it its first regional win in program history just a week prior. Pitcher Katelyn Kleckner buckled down after that, retiring the side in order in each of the next two innings.

Kleckner finished with six innings pitched, seven hits and five earned runs. Fillies junior Natalie Kozub came in in the seventh to get the final three outs.

A two-run home run by Caston sophomore Isabel Scales in the fifth inning put the Comets up 6-0, needing to record just nine more outs.

Up to that point, the Fillies' bats had been quiet. Caston pitcher Kinzie Mollenkopf had fanned the first seven Kouts hitters of the game, giving herself a perfect game heading into the bottom of the fifth.

"Hats off to that pitcher," Hall said. "My gosh, I haven't seen that kind of placement and control. I've seen one other pitcher like that."

In the bottom of the fifth, the Fillies managed to break up the perfect game with a walk by Kleckner. A fielder's choice and a strikeout would strand a runner on base. In the sixth, Cassondra Breitzke broke through with Kouts' first hit of the game.

Caston added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh when Scales cleared the bases on a double.

Don't be surprised if Kouts is back next year, making their second semistate appearance. The Fillies graduate only one senior from this team — Hall's daughter, Desiree.

"I just love this group," he said. "It's a great group to be with. I know it's going to hurt for a little bit, but when they've got time to think back on the season, they'll be like, 'Wow, what a heck of a ride'."

