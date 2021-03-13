Kouts hangs on to advance to Class A Triton Regional final

Kouts' Cale Wireman (2) scores on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
BOURBON — Kouts started strong and then hung on to advance to the title game with 66-62 win over Fremont in a Class A Triton Regional semifinal Saturday.
Kouts outscored Fremont 21-9 in the first quarter and led 44-25 at the break.
"In the first half, we got running and scored some easy baskets," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said.
Things changed in the second half, as Fremont started to find its range from long distance, hitting eight 3-pointers after halftime.
"They caught fire," Duzan said. "It was not our best game, but it was good enough to win."
Cole Wireman led Kouts with 24 points, while his brother Cale added 21. Hunter Kneifel scored 10.
Duzan praised his team's poise in the final minutes.
"It speaks to our leadership," he said. "When things got tight, we've got guys who've been there before."
Kouts' Hunter Kneifel goes up for a shot on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cale Wireman (2) attempts to keep the ball in bounds as Fremont's Kameron Colclasure (5) defends on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Fremont's Gabel Pentecost (43) goes up for a shot as Kouts' Parker Kneifel (22) and Cooper Schoon (52) defend on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cole Wireman (1) blocks the shot attempt by Fremont's Logan Brace (33) on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts fans line up outside the Triton Activities Center before a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cale Wireman (2) passes the ball on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cole Wireman (1) shakes hands with Fremont's Gabel Pentecost (43) on Saturday following a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cale Wireman (2) scores on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cale Wireman (2) goes up for a shot as Fremont's Gabel Pentecost (43) defends on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Parker Kneifel (22) goes up for a shot as Fremont's Ethan Bontrager (3) and Logan Brace (33) defend on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
The Kouts bench and fans react after a three point basket on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cale Wireman (2) steals the ball from Fremont's Logan Brace (33) during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cole Wireman (1) is helped up by Hunter Kneifel (24) on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts coach Kevin Duzan talks to his team on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cale Wireman (2) goes up for a shot as Fremont's Gabel Pentecost (43) defends on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
Kouts' Cole Wireman (1) dribbles as Fremont's Gabel Pentecost (43) defends on Saturday during a Class A regional semifinal at Triton High School in Bourbon.
