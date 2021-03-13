Kouts hangs on to advance to Class A Triton Regional final

BOURBON — Kouts started strong and then hung on to advance to the title game with 66-62 win over Fremont in a Class A Triton Regional semifinal Saturday.

Kouts outscored Fremont 21-9 in the first quarter and led 44-25 at the break.

"In the first half, we got running and scored some easy baskets," Kouts coach Kevin Duzan said.

Things changed in the second half, as Fremont started to find its range from long distance, hitting eight 3-pointers after halftime.

"They caught fire," Duzan said. "It was not our best game, but it was good enough to win."

Cole Wireman led Kouts with 24 points, while his brother Cale added 21. Hunter Kneifel scored 10.

Duzan praised his team's poise in the final minutes.

"It speaks to our leadership," he said. "When things got tight, we've got guys who've been there before."

Gallery: Class A Triton Regional semifinal

