Krause twins use telepathy to communicate on Merrillville's back line

Intelligence isn’t an issue for the Krause brothers. Each ranks in the top 20 in the Merrillville senior class with GPAs above 4.1. It’s one of the few areas between the brothers where winning isn’t the top priority.

“We just try to help each other (with school) so it takes the stress off. We just both want good grades,” Josh Krause said. “At the end of the day, that’s not something we feel like we need to be competing as long as we’re both succeeding.”

Having a couple smart kids in the back has come in handy, as the new system wasn’t fully installed last season. The pandemic took away what could’ve been useful time in the spring and summer to acclimate the team to a new look.

The Pirates (2-1-1, 1-1 Duneland Athletic Conference) already have shut out both LaPorte and Andrean.

Defense is the current focus, but Past said the Krause brothers can and have played pretty much everywhere on the field. Both are former midfielders. Josh even steps between the pipes in practice on occasion.

Down 2-0 at half against Kankakee Valley earlier this season, the brothers moved up to the outside midfield spots to try to help with the attack. Merrillville battled to a 3-3 draw in that game. Josh had two goals and an assist.