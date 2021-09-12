Kris Bryant scores two runs as Giants edge Cubs for 7th straight win

Flores hit an RBI single in the second and singled and scored in the fourth as the Giants went up 3-0. He matched a career high with his 18th homer when he launched a two-run shot to left against Justin Steele (3-3) in the fifth to stretch the lead to 5-2.

Bryant got a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate in the first. He drove in a run with a force in the third, and singled and scored in both the fifth and seventh innings to help make it 6-3.

Bryant was 4-for-12 with five runs in an emotional first series against Chicago since being traded prior to the July 30 deadline.

He also got charged with a three-base error in right field when he collided with center fielder Austin Slater chasing a fly in the fifth by David Bote, leading to a run. Manager Gabe Kapler said that was more on Slater for not calling him off the ball.

"We definitely have to tighten up our communication," Kapler said. "That play didn't stop us from winning the game, but it may have stopped us from being at our best throughout that game."

Webb gave up five runs and six hits in six-plus innings. The right-hander exited with a 6-5 lead after Bote hit an RBI double and Robinson Chirinos drove him in with a bloop single.