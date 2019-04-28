HAMMOND — Sammy Krucek looked around about midway through match play Sunday at the Times Masters Classic at Olympia Lanes.
Munster's Eugene McCune, who has three PBA titles, and Griffith High School bowling coach Ed Olszewski were knocked out in the loser’s bracket semifinals. All of a sudden, Krucek, a Calumet College of St. Joseph men’s bowling assistant coach and former Crimson Wave standout, was the old guy.
“Most of these guys that were in (match play), I watched them come through our program,” Krucek said. “They’re all throwing it really good now. It’s tough competition and it’s a lot of fun. I’m not as young as I want to be.”
So, he taught the kids a lesson.
Krucek beat Tyler Trombetta 246-179 in the final game to take home the biggest trophy and the biggest check. Trombetta was a senior on this year's Cal College team.
“I have the most respect for Tyler. I watched him come through our program for four years,” Krucek said. “From where he started to where he got to now is super impressive.”
The Masters Classic started nine years ago as a prelude to the Times Classic tournament. The Masters aims to attract a more competitive bowler with a sport oil pattern, as opposed to the normal house shot.
“It’s been a long day. It’s been a really long day,” said Trombetta, who is from Highland. “I’ll take second, though. That’s a great finish for me. I’m very proud.”
Krucek needed two games to beat Trombetta. The younger bowler won the first game 247-235. Krucek left a key 7-10 split in the seventh frame and wasn’t able to recover.
“I noticed at the end of the first game that my ball wasn’t facing up and into the pocket,” Krucek said. “For the second game, I actually elevated it up onto the lane a little bit.”
The shift gave Krucek’s ball a little more energy in game two. He struck on his first six throws and never looked back.
Trombetta struggled in the early portion of the second game, though. He left the first and eight frames open and didn’t strike until the fourth.
“I made the shots that I could. It’s just that the lanes were changing,” Trombetta said. “As the day went on, my urethane ball started getting a little bit lane shiny and it just wasn’t really tipping the way I need it to toward the end.”
Both Trombetta and Krucek said the Times tournament means a little more than a normal local event.
“Any time you can win any of the Times tournaments, the Masters or the regular tournament, is great,” Krucek said. “I’ve been so close in the regular tournament a couple times. I’ve been second a couple times, a lot of third- or fourth-place finishes. Getting one is pretty cool.”
The regular tournament begins May 4.