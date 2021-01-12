KV’s Lilly Toppen calls her shot in win against Highland

That’s what made Toppen’s triple all the more important.

She averaged just under 10 points per game as a freshman but is a tick over 11 per game as a sophomore — and getting more mature each game, Nelson said. Her ability to read a defense, call for the ball and execute speaks to her growing confidence.

A year ago, Toppen said she wouldn’t have called for the ball.

Nelson took it a step further.

“That’s something a month ago she wouldn’t have done,” Nelson said. “She’s really maturing, and that’s fun to see. The points and the defensive effort will come, but the leadership part is what I’m excited about.”

Toppen said the nerves she would have felt a season ago are gone.

“It’s nice to have a year under your belt just to kind of calm down a bit,” she said. “My freshman year I was just really kind of nervous out there all the time about making mistakes. Now I’m able to go out there and trust myself, trust my teammates.”