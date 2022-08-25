Kyle Haessly, Lauren Wallace, Terrell Craft and Tayler Keenan named Times Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week named: The first Times Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 school year are Hanover Central’s Kyle Haessly, Munster’s Lauren Wallace, Portage’s Terrell Craft and Boone Grove’s Tayler Keenan. Haessly ran six times for 133 yards and five touchdowns in a football win over EC Central. Wallace had 21 kills and five digs in a volleyball win over LaPorte. Craft scored five touchdowns in a football win over Morton. Keenan had five goals and one assist in soccer wins over Morton and Griffith. Each week, the Times will honor four athletes, one boy and one girl each from two areas: Lake, Jasper and Newton counties and the south suburbs; and Porter and LaPorte County. Coaches and athletic directors are invited to send nominations by noon Monday to munsports@lee.net. For more information, email Times Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com.