Kyle Haessly, Lauren Wallace, Terrell Craft and Tayler Keenan named Times Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week named: The first Times Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 school year are Hanover Central’s Kyle Haessly, Munster’s Lauren Wallace, Portage’s Terrell Craft and Boone Grove’s Tayler Keenan. Haessly ran six times for 133 yards and five touchdowns in a football win over EC Central. Wallace had 21 kills and five digs in a volleyball win over LaPorte. Craft scored five touchdowns in a football win over Morton. Keenan had five goals and one assist in soccer wins over Morton and Griffith. Each week, the Times will honor four athletes, one boy and one girl each from two areas: Lake, Jasper and Newton counties and the south suburbs; and Porter and LaPorte County. Coaches and athletic directors are invited to send nominations by noon Monday to munsports@lee.net. For more information, email Times Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com.
Gardner named to All-Rookie team: Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team on Thursday. She averaged 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She ranked fifth in the rookie class in scoring. Gardner played her college ball at UCLA but went undrafted in the 2012 WNBA draft. Gardner spent the past 10 years playing overseas, most recently for Spar CityLift Girona where she averaged 13 points and 5.5 rebounds per game to win Spanish league MVP.
Howard wins Rookie of the Year: Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream was named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year on Thursday. Howard garnered 53 of the 56 first-place votes. Howard averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was a WNBA All-Star selection.
Last season, Merrillville was the team to beat in the Duneland Athletic Conference going 7-0 and it looks to be much of the same in 2022. The Pirates ranked No. 1 in Class 5A AP poll after moving down from 6A.