 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
alert urgent

Kyle Haessly, Lauren Wallace, Terrell Craft and Tayler Keenan named Times Athletes of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Class 4A LaPorte Regional championship game

Munster's Lauren Wallace spikes as Penn's Kate Trueblood, left, and Shelby Riley defend Saturday night during the Class 4A LaPorte Regional championship.

 John Luke, The Times

PREP SPORTS

Athletes of the Week named: The first Times Athletes of the Week for the 2022-23 school year are Hanover Central’s Kyle Haessly, Munster’s Lauren Wallace, Portage’s Terrell Craft and Boone Grove’s Tayler Keenan. Haessly ran six times for 133 yards and five touchdowns in a football win over EC Central. Wallace had 21 kills and five digs in a volleyball win over LaPorte. Craft scored five touchdowns in a football win over Morton. Keenan had five goals and one assist in soccer wins over Morton and Griffith. Each week, the Times will honor four athletes, one boy and one girl each from two areas: Lake, Jasper and Newton counties and the south suburbs; and Porter and LaPorte County. Coaches and athletic directors are invited to send nominations by noon Monday to munsports@lee.net. For more information, email Times Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com.

People are also reading…

PRO BASKETBALL

Gardner named to All-Rookie team: Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team on Thursday. She averaged 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She ranked fifth in the rookie class in scoring. Gardner played her college ball at UCLA but went undrafted in the 2012 WNBA draft. Gardner spent the past 10 years playing overseas, most recently for Spar CityLift Girona where she averaged 13 points and 5.5 rebounds per game to win Spanish league MVP.

Howard wins Rookie of the Year: Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream was named the WNBA's Rookie of the Year on Thursday. Howard garnered 53 of the 56 first-place votes. Howard averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game and was a WNBA All-Star selection.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic to miss US Open due to COVID vaccine status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts