Kyle Hendricks pitches well, but slumping Cubs drop ninth straight

CINCINNATI — The Cubs wasted a good start by Kyle Hendricks on Sunday, falling 3-2 to the Cincinnati Reds for their ninth straight loss.
Chicago fell back to .500 at 42-42 and is in third place in the NL Central, 8 1/2 games behind the first-place Brewers.
The Cubs scored a total of five runs in the weekend series, dropping all three games by one run. They closed out a 1-9 trip, losing every game after throwing a combined no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Reds' beleaguered bullpen held the Cubs scoreless for the third straight day. After Wade Miley gave up 10 hits through 6 2/3 innings, Art Warren (2-0), Brad Brach and Garrett closed it out.
"They've been doing it more than just this weekend, but I think it really showed up this weekend," Cincinnati manager David Bell said. "They've been pitching really well, and again today."
Chicago went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
Hendricks pitched six innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits, struck out five and walked none.
Chicago jumped in front with one run in each of the first two innings. Javy Báez singled in Kris Bryant in the first. Then Jake Marisnick smashed a one-out triple over the head of Tyler Naquin in center in the second and scored on Hendricks' two-out single up the middle.
Cincinnati got one back on Tucker Barnhart's RBI double in the second, and then went ahead to stay with two runs in the seventh.
The Reds loaded the bases against Dan Winkler (1-1), who hit Jonathan India with one out to push across the tying run. Another run scored on Jesse Winker's infield out before Andrew Chafin struck out Nick Castellanos to end the inning.
"It was a tough day," Marisnick said. "We couldn't come up with a big hit. It's been tough, but you won't see guys hanging their heads. Our pitchers are giving us a chance, but it's been eluding us lately."
The Cubs threatened against Amir Garrett in the ninth with one out.
Garrett walked Ian Happ on four pitches and surrendered a pinch-hit single to Eric Sogard. That prompted a visit from Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson, whose instruction was simple.
"Throw the ball right down the middle, get this double play," Johnson told him.
Willson Contreras then bounced to third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who started a game-ending double play.
"Kudos to (Johnson) for coming out there and talking to me," said Garrett, who earned his sixth save.
Cincinnati earned its fourth straight win and pulled within seven games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Reds visit the Brewers for a four-game series before the All-Star break, and the teams play a three-game set in Cincinnati after the break.
Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (left hamstring strain) was activated from the injured list. He went 0 for 4 in his first big league game since May 25. Infielder Sergio Alcántara was sent down to make room on the roster.