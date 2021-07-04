Kyle Hendricks pitches well, but slumping Cubs drop ninth straight

Cincinnati got one back on Tucker Barnhart's RBI double in the second, and then went ahead to stay with two runs in the seventh.

The Reds loaded the bases against Dan Winkler (1-1), who hit Jonathan India with one out to push across the tying run. Another run scored on Jesse Winker's infield out before Andrew Chafin struck out Nick Castellanos to end the inning.

"It was a tough day," Marisnick said. "We couldn't come up with a big hit. It's been tough, but you won't see guys hanging their heads. Our pitchers are giving us a chance, but it's been eluding us lately."

The Cubs threatened against Amir Garrett in the ninth with one out.

Garrett walked Ian Happ on four pitches and surrendered a pinch-hit single to Eric Sogard. That prompted a visit from Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson, whose instruction was simple.

"Throw the ball right down the middle, get this double play," Johnson told him.

Willson Contreras then bounced to third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who started a game-ending double play.

"Kudos to (Johnson) for coming out there and talking to me," said Garrett, who earned his sixth save.