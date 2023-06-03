BLOOMINGTON — Kylee Marshall stood, hands on her hips, breathing heavily and waiting for her third place medal for the 200-meter dash.

At this point in the girls track and field state meet, Marshall was used to waiting at the podium. The Munster junior did it three times on Saturday.

“Last year I came out here and only medaled once,” Marshall said. “I was like, this year I have to medal in all three. Even though it’s a hard task, I feel good about what I accomplished today.”

Marshall started her day in the long jump, snagging a ninth-place finish, beating out Valparaiso’s Saylor Gapinski’s jump by two inches for a medal.

Marshall then moved onto the track. Her final time for the 100-meter dash of 12.05 seconds helped her to a seventh place finish. She ran the top qualifying time in the 200-meter dash, her self-proclaimed best event.

Six hours after her day started, Marshall closed the afternoon in the 200 meter final, finishing third with a time of 24.84.

Now, with one year left, Marshall has her sights set on grabbing three medals again next year — hopefully, she said, all blue.

But first?

“On that bus ride home, I will be knocked out asleep,” Marshall said.

Behind Marshall, Munster finished 21st overall and best among teams from Northwest Indiana. Marshall’s teammate, Akaomachukwu Odeluga, added three points with a seventh-place finish in discus.

“I came and did what I said I was going to do,” Odeluga said. “I achieved my goal, I got on the podium. It was very surreal and I was very happy.”

Lake Central finished 26th, led by Anastasia Thompson and Anne Carmichael. Thompson was a three-medal winner herself, finishing seventh in the 100 meter hurdles and running on both 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relays, which finished eighth and sixth, respectively.

“I was hoping for three medals, but I didn’t expect it,” Thompson said. “I didn’t expect that 4x400. We ran so much better than I thought we would. I’m so proud of all my teammates.”

Carmichael joined Thompson on the 4x400 meter relay, running an anchor leg that nearly pulled the Indians into fifth. Their 3:56.02 time was four seconds better than the time that qualified them for state, and better than Valparaiso’s, the team that beat them in regionals.

“The adrenaline from being at state and it being our last time running together as that 4x400 team, we all just wanted to run well for each other so we could medal,” Thompson said.

Carmichael also finished eighth in the 300 meter hurdles.

Gary West Side’s Laya Lapri Ratney finished in fifth place in the 100 meter hurdles, running a personal best 14.42.

Ratney started the season running sprint races before her coaches moved her to hurdles. She caught on fast, she said, and that carried on here to state.

“I was nervous, but I just have to think and let myself know I’m great too,” Ratney said. “I just have to leave it all on the track, and that’s what I did today.”

Ratney bested Thompson, who defeated Ratney by .02 seconds in the regional.

“It really makes me push myself to do better, go faster, perfect my technique,” Ratney said about competing with Thompson. “It’s getting them next time, if I didn’t get them the first time.”

Covenant Christian’s Gabbi Zeilenga reached the podium in both the long jump and the pole vault and said she was satisfied with her performance.

Zeilenga was shuttling back and forth between the two events and barely qualified for the finals in long jump. After fouling her first two attempts, her third try scored 17 feet, 10 inches, enough to move on as the last qualifier. She then jumped 18-05.50 on her sixth and final attempt and finished seventh.

In the pole vault, Zeilenga finished eighth with a score of 11 feet, six inches. She credited her faith for both finishes.

“I’ll pray before I do my runs, and that helps me stay locked in,” Zeilenga said.

Valpo placed two relay teams, with the 4x800 meter relay team taking eighth place with a time of 9:21.58, just .2 seconds behind seventh. The 4x400 meter relay team closed out the day with a ninth place finish in 3:58.74.

