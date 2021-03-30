 Skip to main content
La Lumiere enters national tourney in different situation

BOYS BASKETBALL | GEICO NATIONALS

La Lumiere enters national tourney in different situation

LAPORTE — Perennial elite high school basketball program La Lumiere finds itself in unfamiliar territory heading into the Geico High School Basketball Nationals, which start Wednesday in Fort Myers, Florida.

The 10-team tournament that crowns a national champion features nine schools ranked in the national top 25, according to the event website. And then there is 10th-seeded and unranked La Lumiere (10-9).

The Lakers won the national title in 2017 and finished second in 2016 and '19. Typically the giants, La Lu is embracing the giant-killer role.

“We’re the last team in, so no one’s giving us a chance,” La Lu coach Patrick Holmes said after a recent practice. “We can just go play loose, have fun, do what we’re working on and see where that takes us. It’s going to be a tough challenge. We’ll have to win four games in four days to try to win this thing.”

The tournament usually is played in New York City, but the planners of the event opted to move it to Florida, which has had looser COVID-19 restrictions. The field was expanded from eight to 10 teams, with six teams receiving a bye into Thursday’s second round of the single-elimination tournament. La Lumiere opens Wednesday vs. No. 7 seed Prolific Prep out of Napa Valley, California. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff on ESPN3. ESPNU carries Thursday’s games, ESPN2 airs the semifinals and ESPN televises the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Holmes said the Lakers have a 5-8 record against teams in the field, and 0-4 vs. the top two seeds, No. 1 Montverde and No. 2 Sunrise Christian, the latter La Lu’s opponent if the Lakers get past Napa Valley.

Montverde has five of the top 110 Class of 2021 prospects, according to Rivals.com rankings, including No. 8 Caleb Houstan, a Michigan-bound forward. Montverde also has four of the top 31 members of the Class of 2022, led by No. 2 Jalen Duran, an uncommitted 6-foot-10 center.

La Lumiere’s roster can’t come close to that depth of talent, even though several Division I prospects battle against each other daily in Marsch Gym.

Junior Vincent Iwuchukwu, a 7-foot center, leads the way in the rankings (No. 29 in the Class of 2022), but it’s guard J.J. Starling (No. 104 in Class of 2022) who leads the team on the court and in the scoring column (17 points per game).

“He’s a guy we always need him to have a good game for us to have a chance,” Holmes said of Starling. “We rely on him a lot. He doesn’t get subbed out very often, only if we’re in foul trouble, or if he needs a quick breather. His minute average is probably 31-½ out of 32 minutes.”

A native of Baldwinsville, New York, just outside Syracuse, the 6-3 Starling is uncommitted and said he hasn’t “really thought about a top five or a top 10 or any of that. Right now I’m just enjoying the time I’m here, playing, practicing. I haven’t really thought too much into it.”

When the team takes a quick break, Starling tends to stay on the court to put up shots. At a recent practice, he showed an impressive knack for swishing 35-foot runners during one break.

“He’s kind of a do-it-all guard for you,” Holmes said. “He can create his own shot off the dribble, come off screens and bang shots, facilitate, play point guard a little bit. Very, very gifted. He’s kind of just scratching the surface.”

Humility prevents Starling from calling himself the best basketball player on the team, but he has no problem naming the best pool player, a favorite road-trip activity when the hotel has a table.

“Oh, I am,” Starling said. “ I love pool. My dad played pool, so he taught me how to play when I was young.”

Starling discussed why he thinks going to school in LaPorte and living on campus has worked out well for him.

“The community part. Everybody knows everybody,” he said. “There are only like 200 students who go here, so you’re walking and you always have somebody greeting you. Being a part of something bigger than yourself, I feel like that’s the coolest thing. I feel like that’s a big deal because we’re all that way from home, and so being able to have a home here, that’s the biggest thing.”

The chance to become a better basketball player was what drew him to the school.

“Teammates are great, coaches are great, and the exposure is great,” Starling said. “Playing at this stage is amazing, especially at practice because you’re surrounded by great players, so they’re going to get you better and the competition you face in games is going to make you better.”

Iwuchukwu (14 ppg) is second to Starling in scoring, Chisom Okpara (13.5) third. Okpara, a 6-7 forward ranked No. 114 in the Class of ‘22, is uncommitted. Treyton Thompson, a slender 6-10 center ranked No. 109 in the Class of ‘21, has committed to Minnesota. Thompson’s experience has come in handy in providing leadership, according to his coaches.

“Our whole team is young,” Holmes said. “We don’t have negative attitudes or ego problems or anything like that, it’s just helping them go through tough times a little bit better. They kind of hang their heads when things don’t go their way. That’s been the biggest thing we’ve been harping on, moving onto the next play. You have a mistake, own it, don’t repeat it, move onto the next play. “

The Lakers’ ability to get through tough times will be put to test repeatedly in a tournament stocked with players who are hard to guard.

“It’ll be a challenge,” Holmes said, “but we’re not complaining because we’re still playing.”

