La Lumiere enters national tourney in different situation

Holmes said the Lakers have a 5-8 record against teams in the field, and 0-4 vs. the top two seeds, No. 1 Montverde and No. 2 Sunrise Christian, the latter La Lu’s opponent if the Lakers get past Napa Valley.

Montverde has five of the top 110 Class of 2021 prospects, according to Rivals.com rankings, including No. 8 Caleb Houstan, a Michigan-bound forward. Montverde also has four of the top 31 members of the Class of 2022, led by No. 2 Jalen Duran, an uncommitted 6-foot-10 center.

La Lumiere’s roster can’t come close to that depth of talent, even though several Division I prospects battle against each other daily in Marsch Gym.

Junior Vincent Iwuchukwu, a 7-foot center, leads the way in the rankings (No. 29 in the Class of 2022), but it’s guard J.J. Starling (No. 104 in Class of 2022) who leads the team on the court and in the scoring column (17 points per game).

“He’s a guy we always need him to have a good game for us to have a chance,” Holmes said of Starling. “We rely on him a lot. He doesn’t get subbed out very often, only if we’re in foul trouble, or if he needs a quick breather. His minute average is probably 31-½ out of 32 minutes.”