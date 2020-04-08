LA’s first-round pick Kody Hoese working out at parents’ house in Griffith

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This isn’t what Kody Hoese envisioned.

Right now, he should be hitting baseballs to the gaps and fielding grounders at third base in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization.

Not working out in his mom and dad’s basement in Griffith.

“It’s really tough right now because we just got back from (spring training) in Arizona, and I worked hard to get in shape and ready for the season,” said the MLB’s 25th overall pick of the 2019 draft. “It was bad timing leading right into the start of the season.”

Instead of seeing live pitching, Hoese is doing his best working out at home in his Griffith basement and staying in shape for when baseball is called back to action due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hoese said he was going to start the season in high-A ball for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in California. Everything was looking up for the former Tulane star who exploded on the scene after an incredible junior campaign.