LaCrosse latest school to suspend athletics
Prep sports | COVID-19

LaCrosse latest school to suspend athletics

  • Updated
Boys basketball: Kouts visits LaCrosse

Spectators watch a boys basketball game from the stage last season at LaCrosse High School. The school suspended act

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

LACROSSE — LaCrosse became the latest school to suspend athletic practices after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents were informed of the decision earlier this week that all practices for summer and fall teams were being cancelled indefinitely.

LaCrosse athletic director Dave Amor didn’t respond to a message left on Friday afternoon seeking comment and it is unclear which sports the infected athlete participates in.

LaCrosse is at least the 13th Region school that has currently stopped team gatherings. The others are: Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Morton, Portage and River Forest.

Valparaiso paused boys basketball conditioning due to a positive test within the program and will resume events July 27. The football program will presume activities Aug. 3.

Boone Grove previously suspended prep sports practices but resumed activity Monday.

“We’ve all got to be flexible at this time,” LaCrosse boys basketball coach Preston Frame said. “We’re going to follow the guidelines that are given.”

Frame is hopeful that the Tigers will be able to get back in the gym sooner rather than later, but he also understands he’s competing with a lot of other sports for practice time.

“We don’t have a fieldhouse, so we only have one gym for all of us,” Frame said. “We’re working together to figure things out.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

