LaCrosse latest school to suspend athletics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LACROSSE — LaCrosse became the latest school to suspend athletic practices after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

Parents were informed of the decision earlier this week that all practices for summer and fall teams were being cancelled indefinitely.

LaCrosse athletic director Dave Amor didn’t respond to a message left on Friday afternoon seeking comment and it is unclear which sports the infected athlete participates in.

LaCrosse is at least the 13th Region school that has currently stopped team gatherings. The others are: Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Morton, Portage and River Forest.

Valparaiso paused boys basketball conditioning due to a positive test within the program and will resume events July 27. The football program will presume activities Aug. 3.

Boone Grove previously suspended prep sports practices but resumed activity Monday.

“We’ve all got to be flexible at this time,” LaCrosse boys basketball coach Preston Frame said. “We’re going to follow the guidelines that are given.”