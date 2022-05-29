Lake Central beats Munster with late-inning heroics to advance to sectional final

HIGHLAND — There’s something about Lake Central and Munster baseball games.

The dugout chirping is a little louder. The student sections are a little bigger. And, lately, the games are a little closer.

“Ever since I came in as a freshman, we don’t like Munster. They don’t like us. It’s always rowdy,” Indians senior Ethan Knopf said. “It’s a great environment to play in.”

Knopf had the decisive hit in Lake Central’s 8-5, eight-inning win over the Mustangs Saturday in the Class 4A Highland sectional semifinal. His double brought in two runs in the top of the eighth inning. He’d score on Matt Santana’s double.

“I’ve coached a long time and I can’t take much more of this, myself,” Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber said. “On paper, we appear to be two of the better teams in 4A. It’s two great teams.”

The rivalry is real and has seen several close games recently. The Indians (23-5) beat Munster (21-5) 10-5 back on April 29 in St. John but that was the exception.

The Mustangs walked off Lake Central twice in 2021, including a 2-1 sectional championship at Merrillville.

“It’s just Ali-Frazier. That’s what it is. It’s just two great programs. It’s Ali-Frazier,” Munster coach Mike Mikolajczyk said. “These kids know each other through high school ball, through travel ball. So, they’re buddies but they’re rivals, too. They compete. It’s just a heck of a high school baseball game today.”

Munster certainly had its moments.

Jake Thometz banged the scoreboard in left field with a home run in the fourth inning to give Munster a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Chris Iatrides scored on a Tyler Lukowski bouncer through the left side in the fifth. Brady Ginaven rounded third base on the play but tripped. Mikolajczyk touched him while he was off the base and after conferring, umpires ruled Ginaven out.

Denham Kozy was thrown out at the plate by Lake Central left fielder Garrett Weber on the next play but Munster went into the final two frames with a 3-2 lead.

“Both teams had their opportunities. Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short today,” Mikolajczyk said.

Earlier in the fifth inning, Knopf hit a ground ball to shortstop Tyler Blair. The throw pulled first baseman Tyler Lukowski off the bag but Knopf was ruled out. LC asked the umpires to discuss it and the call was overturned.

Knopf stole second, then scored on Josh Adamczewski’s single.

“We looked dead a couple times and rose from the dead. They looked dead a couple times and rose. It was a hell of a game. People got their money’s worth today,” Swartzentruber said.

The inning after throwing out Kozy, Weber drilled a no-doubt home run well over the fence in left. Two batters later, Owen Williams tripled to right to bring in Joey Carra. Williams then scored on an errant throw.

Swartzentruber said before that sequence, his dugout was down. Weber’s emphatic celebration after his moonshot turned that around.

“Sometimes we get down, like most teams. Weber came in clutch with that,” Knopf said.

Host Highland cruises by Merrillville

Lake Central will meet Highland in the final Monday. The Trojans (18-8) beat Merrillville 10-3 in the first game of the day.

Highland brought in seven runs with the game tied 3-3 after six innings. Third baseman Jason Bogner redeemed an earlier error with an RBI single in that frame that gave Highland a 4-3 lead.

“I was trying to figure out what my conversation was going to be like with my third base son,” Highland coach John Bogner, Jason’s dad, said. “I told him to keep his head up (after the error) because in the sixth and seventh, you’ll be the right guy.”

Highland and Lake Central last played in 2019, when the Indians ended the Trojans season in the sectional championship. Highland hasn’t won a sectional title since 2000.

“It’s sectionals. Everybody’s 0-0 and whatever other cliche I can say. But I’ll take that seven spot,” Bogner said. “Whatever team we have to play (Munster or Lake Central), we have to be darn near perfect. We’ll have to be better hitting-wise than we were today. They’ll have some big bullets, some big guns. We have an uphill battle.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.