Lake Central boys soccer sectional game postponed as IHSAA gathers facts on brawl vs. Bishop Noll

“We’re still working through the videos and the pictures that we do have right now,” Enyeart said. “We’re trying to determine the fallout. The biggest thing right now is that sportsmanship matters. The big push for all of us is doing things the right way. Yesterday was a loss for everyone. We’re doing our due diligence and we’ll give our reports to the IHSAA.”

The fight began after a hard tackle in the 45th minute with Lake Central leading 3-1. Players from both sides charged into the scrum, which ended with Quentin Enyeart (Lake Central) and Carlos Figueroa (Bishop Noll) being ejected. Punches were thrown by both teams during the fight.

Bishop Noll indicated the school was cooperating with the IHSAA investigation, but a school administrator denied further comment. Given that Bishop Noll’s season came to an end on Tuesday and Lake Central is set to continue playing, the need for expediency with the IHSAA falls on the Indians.