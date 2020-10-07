Lake Central boys soccer sectional game postponed as IHSAA gathers facts on brawl vs. Bishop Noll

Needing more time to get to the bottom of what transpired during Tuesday’s boys soccer match between Lake Central and Bishop Noll, the IHSAA postponed Wednesday’s Class 3A Highland Sectional semifinals until Thursday.
Both Lake Central and Bishop Noll were expected to present findings to the IHSAA and a decision will then be made sometime on Thursday regarding the brawl that resulted in two players being ejected from Lake Central’s 4-3 win in the sectional opener on Tuesday.
The IHSAA will take Lake Central’s recommendations into account when determining the next steps to take. Those steps could include suspending additional players or potentially disqualifying Lake Central from the remainder of the tournament. The Indians reached the Class 3A state final last year.
“The process is still ongoing at this point,” IHSAA Sports Information Director Jason Wille said. “Lake Central, and Hammond Noll for that matter, will send recommendations. I don’t anticipate any announcement coming (Wednesday) evening.”
Lake Central athletic director Chis Enyeart spent much of Tuesday night and into Wednesday gathering video and photographs from the fight that broke out early in the second half. Grainy cellphone video and a limited amount of photographs have made it difficult to piece together all the developments that led to the fight.
“We’re still working through the videos and the pictures that we do have right now,” Enyeart said. “We’re trying to determine the fallout. The biggest thing right now is that sportsmanship matters. The big push for all of us is doing things the right way. Yesterday was a loss for everyone. We’re doing our due diligence and we’ll give our reports to the IHSAA.”
The fight began after a hard tackle in the 45th minute with Lake Central leading 3-1. Players from both sides charged into the scrum, which ended with Quentin Enyeart (Lake Central) and Carlos Figueroa (Bishop Noll) being ejected. Punches were thrown by both teams during the fight.
Bishop Noll indicated the school was cooperating with the IHSAA investigation, but a school administrator denied further comment. Given that Bishop Noll’s season came to an end on Tuesday and Lake Central is set to continue playing, the need for expediency with the IHSAA falls on the Indians.
“I’m a purist of this game,” Bishop Noll coach Quinn Cloghessy said Tuesday night. “I don’t like seeing anything like that, but these are teenage boys. They’re competitors. Tempers flare, we’ve all been there before, been at that age. I’m not saying anybody was right, I’m not saying anybody was wrong. Things like that happen. Because we’re in a stage like this, the microscope is over us. It overshadows this sectional game. That’s just the nature of the game, overblowing something that was unwanted by both sides, but that was just competition.”
Lowell and Munster are currently scheduled to begin play at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Highland with Lake Central and Morton beginning at 7 p.m. The championship is still slated for Saturday at 7 p.m.
