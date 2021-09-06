Lake Central grad Alec Olund delivers in RailCats' season finale

AROUND THE HORN

Minnesota's Mo Ibrahim will miss the rest of the season because of a lower left leg injury, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. The fifth-year player from Baltimore will have surgery Tuesday and need four to six months to recover. He was a second-team preseason Associated Press All-America selection. Ibrahim rushed 30 times for 163 yards before the injury, moving into eighth place on the program's career rushing yards list (3,003). ... Michigan Stadium was silent when Ronnie Bell went down with an injury in the season opener as more than 100,000 fans feared the worse. It was almost as if they knew what was coming. Two days later, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Bell is out for the year with a knee injury. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns. ... UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday.