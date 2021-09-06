Lake Central grad Alec Olund delivers in RailCats' season finale

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats wrap up season: Lake Central graduate Alec Olund hit a pinch-hit, RBI single in the ninth inning in the RailCats' 2-1 loss to Milwaukee on Monday. Gary misses the playoffs after a 39-61 season. Adam Brett Walker II hits a two-run homer in the third, his 33rd home run on the year. The Milkmen (59-41) will play Fargo-Moorhead in the North Division wild card game.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Valpo sets program record: The Beacons opened the 2021-22 season shooting a 931, a new 54-hole program record, at the Redbird Invitational at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Illinois. Valparaiso finished 15th in a 16-team field. Cailey Rooker was the highest individual, shooting an 11-over 227 which tied her for 33rd. That's the second-best individual score in program history. The previous team record was set in 2017 with a 941 at the Fort Wayne Classic.
PRO GOLF
Europe wins on U.S. soil for second time: Europe retained the Solheim Cup on Monday, clinching just its second victory on U.S. soil when Matilda Castren closed out Lizette Salas 1 up to give the visitors the decisive point in a 15-13 victory. Castren calmly curled in a 10-foot par putt on the 18th to edge Salas and give Europe back-to-back Cup victories for just the second time in the 31-year history of the biennial showdown between the two rivals.
AROUND THE HORN
Minnesota's Mo Ibrahim will miss the rest of the season because of a lower left leg injury, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. The fifth-year player from Baltimore will have surgery Tuesday and need four to six months to recover. He was a second-team preseason Associated Press All-America selection. Ibrahim rushed 30 times for 163 yards before the injury, moving into eighth place on the program's career rushing yards list (3,003). ... Michigan Stadium was silent when Ronnie Bell went down with an injury in the season opener as more than 100,000 fans feared the worse. It was almost as if they knew what was coming. Two days later, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Bell is out for the year with a knee injury. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns. ... UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season. Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday.