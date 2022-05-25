Lake Central graduate Selena Michko takes home All-American honor

PNW player gets All-American honorable mention: Selena Michko was given an All-American honorable mention by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Associations on Wednesday. She becomes the first softball player to be recognized as an All-American by the D2CAA. Michko, a Lake Central graduate, was one of the best hitters in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this year, leading the conference in slugging percentage (.734) and finishing fifth in batting average (.374). Michko hit 14 home runs in her freshman year at Purdue Northwest, including a stretch of five long balls in four games.

Valpo's season ends in MVC tourney: Valparaiso just couldn't get its bats going in its season-ending loss to Indiana State on Wednesday. After the game was postponed on Tuesday, the Beacons lost 8-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Matt Jachec went the first eight innings perfect, retiring all 24 Valparaiso bats. Jeremy Drudge eventually ended the bid at perfection with a pinch-hit single in the top of the ninth inning in what would end up being the last at-bat of his collegiate career. The Beacons finished the season with a 16-32 record and a 5-15 record in the MVC.