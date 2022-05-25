Lake Central graduate Selena Michko takes home All-American honor

Times Staff and Wire Reports
PNW player gets All-American honorable mention: Selena Michko was given an All-American honorable mention by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Associations on Wednesday. She becomes the first softball player to be recognized as an All-American by the D2CAA. Michko, a Lake Central graduate, was one of the best hitters in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this year, leading the conference in slugging percentage (.734) and finishing fifth in batting average (.374). Michko hit 14 home runs in her freshman year at Purdue Northwest, including a stretch of five long balls in four games. Valpo's season ends in MVC tourney: Valparaiso just couldn't get its bats going in its season-ending loss to Indiana State on Wednesday. After the game was postponed on Tuesday, the Beacons lost 8-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Matt Jachec went the first eight innings perfect, retiring all 24 Valparaiso bats. Jeremy Drudge eventually ended the bid at perfection with a pinch-hit single in the top of the ninth inning in what would end up being the last at-bat of his collegiate career. The Beacons finished the season with a 16-32 record and a 5-15 record in the MVC.
No one hurt in explosion in slag pit at Region mill, company says
Man guilty of murder for shooting friend in forehead during car ride
Indiana pastor admits 'adultery' at church service; victim stands up to say she was 16 when it began
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Indiana gasoline prices in June will include 74.4 cents per gallon in taxes
Portage police release photos of suspect in counterfeit scheme
Tow truck driver ran down innocent man while attempting to kill another out of jealousy, court records state
Valpo children found in home littered with waste, drugs and paraphernalia, police say
Express Air Coach adding another new O'Hare shuttle service
SWAT, officers arrest 4 in Cedar Lake narcotics investigation, search, police say
UPDATE: Tow truck driver charged with killing 19-year-old, fleeing, Merrillville police say
One in custody following report of children held at gunpoint, Lake County sheriff says
Pedestrian arrested on drug charge, Portage police say
Teen boy killed in Region shooting, police say
Porter County dad accused of punching juveniles said he was coming to aid of sons, cops report
Gallery: Valparaiso University Commencement
VU grads urged to use self-discipline
Valparaiso University graduates display their decorated mortarboards at Sunday's commencement ceremony.
Doug Ross, The Times
Valparaiso University graduates display their decorated mortarboards at Sunday's commencement ceremony.
Valparaiso University graduates share a quick chat during Sunday's commencement ceremony.
U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson urges Valparaiso University graduates to exercise self-discipline, which he sees as a strong predictor of success.
Valparaiso University nursing graduates Ashton Swireman, of Wheatfield; Kelsey Creager, of LaPorte, and Brooklynn MacDonald, of Kouts, pose for a photo after Sunday's commencement. The three friends will all work at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Dana Jelenski, of Griffith, shows the mortarboard she spent an hour decorating before Sunday's commencement at Valparaiso University.
Antoine Williams, grandma Tamara Williams and Valparaiso University nursing graduate Jada Clay pose before Sunday's commencement.
Valparaiso University graduates, faculty, family and friends gather at the Athletics-Recreation Facility for Sunday afternoon's commencement ceremony.
Valparaiso University graduate Matthew Tarling, of Naperville, and his girlfriend Morgan Gutierrez, of Lockport, pose with Tarling's family after Sunday's commencement ceremony. The couple bonded over chats about their exes. Tarling was one of the few freshmen on campus with a car, which helped.
A Valparaiso University graduate watches Sunday's commencement ceremony from his seat behind the faculty.
Matthew Tam and his sister, Grace Tam, both of Valparaiso, ring the victory bell following Sunday's graduation from Valparaiso University.
Faculty members watch as Valparaiso University graduates receive their diplomas as Sunday's commencement ceremony.
Valparaiso University graduates display their decorated mortarboards at Sunday's commencement.
Valparaiso University graduates applaud the faculty after acknowledging support from their family as well.
U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson urges Valparaiso University graduates to exercise self-discipline, which he sees as a strong predictor of success.
