 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Central hangs on to knock off Andrean
alert top story urgent
Girls soccer

Lake Central hangs on to knock off Andrean

{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE – Lake Central controlled the ball for most of its Thursday night showdown at Andrean, and the Indians’ assertiveness paid off.

In the 19th minute, freshman Allison Farmer scored her first goal of the season on a short shot in the box to get Lake Central on the board. The Times No. 6 Indians used that early momentum to eventually earn a 4-2 victory over the No. 9 59ers.

Farmer, a midfielder, said she was just happy to step up for her team.

“It was great because that was my first goal as a varsity player,” Farmer said. “(The Andrean player) hit the ball, and it was a bad one touch, so I just saw the opportunity. When the goalie dove in, I just hit it above her.”

Junior forward Maggie Fudacz and sophomore midfielder Emma Ruzycki each scored a goal in the first half, too. Ruzycki, who has scored a team-high nine goals this season, found the back of the net in the 39th minute to give the Indians (7-5) a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

However, the 59ers fought back late in the second half behind a pair of goals from junior Bridget Sherman in the 71st and 77th minutes. Senior goalkeeper Bri Houpt also had a number of acrobatic saves to keep her team within striking distance.

“Bri has been strong for us all year so far, and we have so much confidence in her to make those difficult saves. We’re very comfortable with her back there," Andrean coach Jeff Clapman said. “And then with Bridget, in her junior year she has just been on fire. Her sophomore year she started blossoming, and we had conversations about what she needs to work on, and she just worked on those things.”

As the 59ers (8-5) tried to stage a comeback, junior midfielder Allison Potpora made sure Lake Central held on for the win. She scored in the 79th minute to put the game out of reach.

“It felt really good, and I was looking forward to it,” Potpora said. “There was only a little bit of time left, and I just saw the opportunity. I really wanted it.”

Lake Central coach Genna Noel is in her first season at her alma mater. She graduated from Lake Central in 2009 and served as an assistant coach for the program from 2016 to 2019. Now that she has taken the reins, Noel said there have been some ups and downs throughout the year, but she’s proud of the way her team has competed.

Before the Indians even started their season, Lake Central was expected to suspend prep sports, but in last-minute decision the school board ultimately chose not to.

“Being back coaching, it’s an amazing feeling,” Noel said. “I have a lot of people that were surrounding me when I was a player, and now I’m working with (the players). I just want these girls to have the same experience I had. I think they’re really enjoying it so far, especially with everything going on.

“We’re all just really excited to have a season.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LaPorte trio leads Slicers to first victory
Sports

LaPorte trio leads Slicers to first victory

  • Updated

"We were able to take what they gave us," LaPorte coach Jeremy Lowery said. "Their biggest point of emphasis was the inside run and RJ did a fantastic job of staying dialed in because he has to pick his moments and he has a ton of moxie."

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts