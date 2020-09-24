Lake Central hangs on to knock off Andrean

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE – Lake Central controlled the ball for most of its Thursday night showdown at Andrean, and the Indians’ assertiveness paid off.

In the 19th minute, freshman Allison Farmer scored her first goal of the season on a short shot in the box to get Lake Central on the board. The Times No. 6 Indians used that early momentum to eventually earn a 4-2 victory over the No. 9 59ers.

Farmer, a midfielder, said she was just happy to step up for her team.

“It was great because that was my first goal as a varsity player,” Farmer said. “(The Andrean player) hit the ball, and it was a bad one touch, so I just saw the opportunity. When the goalie dove in, I just hit it above her.”

Junior forward Maggie Fudacz and sophomore midfielder Emma Ruzycki each scored a goal in the first half, too. Ruzycki, who has scored a team-high nine goals this season, found the back of the net in the 39th minute to give the Indians (7-5) a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

However, the 59ers fought back late in the second half behind a pair of goals from junior Bridget Sherman in the 71st and 77th minutes. Senior goalkeeper Bri Houpt also had a number of acrobatic saves to keep her team within striking distance.