ST. JOHN — A new voice will boom in the gym during Lake Central boys basketball practices this spring for the first time in 19 years, as the Indians made the hire of Ryan Sexson official Monday.

“There weren’t many jobs that I’d consider but this was definitely one of them,” Sexson said. “I’m just really grateful that they’ve given me the opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

The school board approved the hire Monday night and Sexson met with media, players and parents in the gym. He told the team that spring workouts will begin Wednesday.

He plans to get out into the community next.

“I think it starts with the youth programs. I want them to come out here and look at our guys like they’re celebrities because that’s what I did when I was growing up watching kids at Lafayette Jeff High School,” Sexson said. “We want to create that environment with our guys just seeing my passion for the game and hopefully that rubbing off on them.”

Sexson has basketball bloodlines.

His grandfather, Joe Sexson, was Mr. Indiana Basketball in 1952 and a head coach at Butler from 1977 until 1989. He’s a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

His father Rick was an assistant coach at Butler, then head coach at Maconaquah and Eastside.

As a player, Sexson was a sophomore on a 1996 Lafayette Jefferson team that was a state runner up. He played collegiately at Southern Illinois and then at Purdue Calumet.

He coached Calumet College of St. Joseph for 13 seasons before stepping down in 2020. The Crimson Wave was 180-212 under Sexson, winning the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference South division championship and earning a bid to the NAIA Division II national tournament during the 2017-18 season.

He was most recently an assistant coach at Hanover Central.

“It’s still coaching, at the end of the day (whether it’s high school or college). It’s about investing in relationships, getting to know the people that you’re working with,” he said. “You’re going to have guys that are a little bit bigger at every position so you’re going to be able to do some things that maybe you’re not going to be able to in high school but the love and the passion for the game at the high school level, especially in Indiana, really just can’t be compared.”

Sexson will replace Dave Milausnic, who stepped down after the most recent season. Milausnic was 264-183 over 19 seasons. LC was 16-9 this winter, losing to Munster in the sectional semifinal in March.

Sexson said he talked with Milausnic Monday.

“Dave had a lot of success here,” Sexson said. “There’s a lot of different ways to be successful in basketball. Whether it’s right, wrong or different, we’re going to do it the way that I’ve done it in the past. Whether that’s the same as Dave or different from Dave, I don’t think it matters as long we’re doing what’s right for the kids and Lake Central.”

