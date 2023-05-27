Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MUNSTER — Mike Swartzentruber and his staff keep a statistic they call “freebies.” It walks, stolen bases, hits by pitch and errors allowed by the Lake Central pitching and defense.

For the first time in 27 years, a Swartzentruber-coached team had none. The Indians were in cruise control for most of the day as they topped host Munster 11-0 in a sectional semifinal game.

“We talk about playing a clean game, no mistakes, that’s about as close as you can get,” Swartzentruber said.

LC ace Griffin Tobias set the tone there, throwing the first four innings and striking out five while allowing only one hit and no freebies. The Mustangs didn’t have a baserunner until the fourth inning and Tobias promptly induced a double play.

“The sectional semifinal against Munster? You’ve got to be ready. I was pretty pumped up,” Tobias said. “I’ve got a great group of guys behind me and I play for them every day.”

The win is extra special because it came against Munster, Tobias said.

The Indians won an 8-5, eight-inning sectional game over the Mustangs a year ago. Two years ago, Munster walked off a 2-1 sectional championship. The 2020 season was canceled but in 2019, LC won another one-run sectional game 4-3.

Swartzentruber said that rivalry is part of the reason Tobias started.

“The crowd was here. They were energetic. Munster’s crowd always is chirping at you so that gets me going. I love that,” Tobias said. “I know a bunch of guys on Munster so obviously we want to beat them. It’s just a great baseball game every time we play them.”

The Indians (25-4) scored four in the opening frame, with two coming on Garrett Weber’s opposite-field double to right. They scored three in both the fourth and seventh innings. Weber had three RBIs and Joey Carra had two.

The Indians got senior catcher Matt Santana back after missing time with an injury, too.

“We’re healthy and confident. I think that’s a good combination to have this time of year,” Swartzentruber said.

Two of the three hits for Munster (15-14) came off the bat of Grambling State commit Kevin Hall.

Lake Central pitcher Josh Warn threw the last three innings. He struck out three and allowed two hits.

“Slaughtering teams is our goal,” Tobias said. “Just stepping on them, trying to play smooth baseball is our goal every time.”

The Indians will play Hobart (17-10) in Monday’s sectional final. The Brickies topped Hammond Central 11-3 in the other semifinals.

The game looked like it may turn into a rout early. Hobart scored three runs in the first and added another in the second.

The Wolves (14-9-1) punched back in their half of the second, scoring two runs on Eiljah Lewis’s bloop single to short left field. Joe Green brought in Rogelio Cornejo with a single in the fourth to cut the lead to one.

Hammond Central had a runner on third in the sixth but Cameron Gonzalez came in a shut the door for Hobart, striking out the next two batters.

The Brickies then scored five in the seventh to seal it, including a bases-clearing triple by Jevan Andrews that brought in three.

