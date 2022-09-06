Lake Central, Kankakee Valley golfers win conference titles

GIRLS GOLF

Lake Central edges Valpo for DAC title: Lake Central shot a 367 to beat runner-up Valparaiso by two shots Tuesday in the Duneland Athletic Conference Invitational at Sand Creek Country Club. Crown Point's Kenzie Wilson earned medalist honors with an 80. Lake Central was led by Kamyran Golec, who was second at 83, amd Isabel Urbanski, who took fourth with a 90. Valpo was paced by Norah Rossmann (84), Faith Lee (91) and Leah Riberdy (91). LaPorte finished third at 388, followed by Crown Point (390), Chesterton (406), Portage (428), Merrillville (521) and Michigan City (523).

Kankakee Valley rules NCC: Medalist Brynlee Deboard shot a 79 to help Kankakee Valley win the Northwest Crossroads Conference Tournament at Scherwood Golf with a 346. The Kougars also had an 85 from Allison Rushmore, an 89 from Lilly Van Loon and a 93 from Avarie Rondeau.

PREP FOOTBALL

Merrillville is third in 5A state poll: Merrillville fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press state rankings after dropping its Duneland Athletic Conference opener to Crown Point 48-40. Other Region teams cracking the top 10 were No. 6 Valparaiso in 5A, No. 10 Hanover Central in 3A and No. 4 Andrean in 2A. Also receiving votes were Crown Point in 6A, Michigan City in 5A and Hobart in 4A.

Colts honor CP's Buzea: Crown Point's Craig Buzea earned honorable mention for Region 1 in the Indianapolis Colts/NFL Coach of the Week after the Bulldogs' win over Merrillville.