Lake Central relies on underclassmen with varsity quarantined for postseason

The Indians won the first game 25-21 before falling 31-29 in a marathon second game. Merrillville won the last two games, ending Lake Central’s season in shocking fashion.

“Our girls played their hearts out,” Clark said. “They did the program proud. We managed to take a set from a varsity team. Credit to Merrillville as that is a team that has gotten stronger each year. We went 31-29 against a varsity roster. The only thing we could try and do was help our seniors by winning and still being in it when they could come back. We gave it our best effort.”

Lake Central administrators were notified of the positive test on Thursday morning, and athletic director Chris Enyeart went to work trying to figure out which players would be impacted as a result.

“When we got that info, we pulled our bus seating chart and we reviewed the bus tape,” Enyeart said. “We reviewed game film and worked in conjunction with our main office and the Lake County Health Department. We informed the IHSAA and we talked to Munster. We had to quarantine 19 of our athletes.”

Lake Central is hardly the only program feeling the impact of COVID-19 in the postseason. Covenant Christian, Rensselaer and Washington Township all dropped out of the volleyball tournament, while the Clark boys soccer team was held out of regionals.

“It’s terrible,” Enyeart said. “I hope no other programs have to go through with it. We’ve gone through our entire fall season without having to miss any games. For it to happen at this time when it’s one or done, it’s just terrible. COVID continues to have a say in how things are able to proceed.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.