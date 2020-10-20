Lake Central relies on underclassmen with varsity quarantined for postseason

Trying to find the right words to say to a senior athlete in the moments after a career-ending loss is a difficult challenge for every coach.
For Lake Central volleyball coach Matt Clark, that challenge paled in comparison to what he faced last Thursday morning.
Clark was tasked with letting his players, including eight seniors, know that the bulk of the varsity team had to quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. That conversation came hours before Lake Central was due to take on Merrillville in the opening round of the Class 4A Munster Sectional.
The Indians were left with one senior, one junior, two sophomores and nine freshmen to compete in the postseason.
“It’s one of the hardest things to have to tell any player,” Clark said. “There’s nothing that I can do as the coach. You just have to follow the guidelines. It’s following what the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has for everyone to keep safe. It’s out of our hands.”
Clark was torn between wanting to be there for his seniors, including full-time starters Emma Best, Kate Mahoney and Lily Robinson, and needing to prep his remaining players for the Pirates. Eight freshmen and two sophomores made their varsity debut against Merrillville. Freshman Sophie Robinson was the experienced veteran of the group, having appeared in her first varsity set against the Pirates nine days prior. Lake Central took the court with just two players (Joie Mulligan, Emilee Marten) who had varsity experience.
The Indians won the first game 25-21 before falling 31-29 in a marathon second game. Merrillville won the last two games, ending Lake Central’s season in shocking fashion.
“Our girls played their hearts out,” Clark said. “They did the program proud. We managed to take a set from a varsity team. Credit to Merrillville as that is a team that has gotten stronger each year. We went 31-29 against a varsity roster. The only thing we could try and do was help our seniors by winning and still being in it when they could come back. We gave it our best effort.”
Lake Central administrators were notified of the positive test on Thursday morning, and athletic director Chris Enyeart went to work trying to figure out which players would be impacted as a result.
“When we got that info, we pulled our bus seating chart and we reviewed the bus tape,” Enyeart said. “We reviewed game film and worked in conjunction with our main office and the Lake County Health Department. We informed the IHSAA and we talked to Munster. We had to quarantine 19 of our athletes.”
Lake Central is hardly the only program feeling the impact of COVID-19 in the postseason. Covenant Christian, Rensselaer and Washington Township all dropped out of the volleyball tournament, while the Clark boys soccer team was held out of regionals.
“It’s terrible,” Enyeart said. “I hope no other programs have to go through with it. We’ve gone through our entire fall season without having to miss any games. For it to happen at this time when it’s one or done, it’s just terrible. COVID continues to have a say in how things are able to proceed.”
