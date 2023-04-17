ST. JOHN — Lake Central running back Xavier Williams will soon have the chance to run behind an offensive line usually ranked among the best in the Big Ten and all of college football. He announced his commitment to play football at Iowa over social media Saturday. “Me and my family have been doing our research and we really feel like it’s a great fit. The community, the rich football tradition they have there with my position as a running back, Iowa’s one of the top schools you’d want to be at. They have elite offensive line play, historically, and an amazing coaching staff,” Williams said. “It just felt like a great fit.” Williams was among the area’s leaders last season with 1,451 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 223 carries. He fumbled the football only once.
UPDATE: Police identify man who died after exchanging gunfire during 11-hour standoff The depth chart in the Iowa backfield will likely give Williams some time to develop. Kaleb Johnson, who will be a sophomore in the fall, and Lashon Williams, who will be a junior, split the carries in 2022. Terrell Washington, a running back from Texas, is committed to the Hawkeyes in the 2023 class. Brevin Doll, a ball carrier from Iowa, joined Williams in the class of 2024 on Sunday. “It’s a Big Ten university. I didn’t expect to be able to walk in and start freshman year,” Williams said. “I knew I would have to compete for a spot and earn my right to play. It’s not a problem. I’m working to get there.” Iowa’s class of 2024 is currently ranked in the top 25 in the country by all three major recruiting services. Williams' recruitment picked up in January when several college programs began to show interest. In addition to Iowa, he took visits to Purdue, Iowa State, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, Western Michigan and Bowling Green, among others. He was in Iowa City about a month ago and plans to go back again this week. “There were factors in a lot of the schools that I really liked. If I wasn’t going to Iowa it would really be a toss up between Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio and Toledo, maybe Bowling Green,” Williams said. "It was really Iowa, though." The plan is to major in marketing or finance, though that’s not set in stone just yet. Williams said he’s glad to have the chaos of recruiting behind him so he can focus on his senior year. He hopes to rush for 2,000 yards and help Lake Central win a postseason game or two for the first time since 2014. “(My family and I) didn’t really feel the need to go and check out too many other places. Iowa checked all the boxes for us,” he said. “We didn’t really feel like there was any need to wait. We knew that’s what we liked.”
