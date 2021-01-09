Lake Central’s Paige Bakker focused on perfection; Crown Point wins Highland Invite

As a result, Bakker now keys in on every detail like how many dolphin kicks she’s taking after each turn. At the Highland Invite, for example, a higher starting position meant she only needed six or seven before surfacing while the day before at practice she routinely needed nine.

“I know my endurance needs to be better,” Bakker said. “My core can be stronger. Everything right now is just kind of moving in my head, and it’s all just a matter of practice.”

Bakker and the Indians missed about two weeks of practice as a result of COVID-19 precautions just before breaking for Christmas. Coincidentally, Bakker missed around the same amount of time last season due to a sinus and ear infection, so she feels like she’s still on pace with where she needs to be.

Lake Central coach Todd Smolinski said Bakker is “leaps and bounds” stronger this season than in previous years and that her attention to detail speaks to the level she’s at. Come the postseason, Bakker knows every move will matter.

“For her, it’s all technique and rehearsal,” Smolinski said. “Paige is one that does practice her prep quite a bit. She’s analytical with it. So when it comes to her 50, she’s looking at the finer things like how she turns or how to get one less stroke. She’s perfecting her craft.”