Lake Central’s Paige Bakker focused on perfection; Crown Point wins Highland Invite

VALPARAISO – Focus.
Lake Central senior swimmer Paige Bakker has written reminders in sharpie on various parts of her body since her sophomore trip down to the state finals in Indianapolis.
Prior to the Highland Invite at Valparaiso High School, Bakker wrote “focus” on her lead foot so that she’d lock in prior to the start signal. Her own nerves sometimes ruin her reaction time and the cue helped her settle.
“I’ll space out,” Bakker said. “My brain will just kind of disassociate when I’m under pressure and I won’t realize I’m racing until it’s almost over. So, I put ‘focus’ on there today to remind my brain what was happening. We need to go.”
The not-so-subtle reminder worked. Bakker won both the 50 and 100 freestyle in addition to helping Lake Central to victories in both the 200-yard medley and 400 freestyle relays.
“I felt really good walking into this meet, and I feel happy walking out,” Bakker said.
For COVID-19 reasons, a larger venue was needed to maintain social distancing, so the event was moved to Valparaiso High School.
Bakker, who will swim at Illinois next season, has been hyper focused on cleaning up technique in her swims in order to make runs at state titles. She finished fifth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle as a junior after a sixth in the 50 freestyle and an eighth in the 100 freestyle as a sophomore but only fractions of a second separated her from podium spots.
As a result, Bakker now keys in on every detail like how many dolphin kicks she’s taking after each turn. At the Highland Invite, for example, a higher starting position meant she only needed six or seven before surfacing while the day before at practice she routinely needed nine.
“I know my endurance needs to be better,” Bakker said. “My core can be stronger. Everything right now is just kind of moving in my head, and it’s all just a matter of practice.”
Bakker and the Indians missed about two weeks of practice as a result of COVID-19 precautions just before breaking for Christmas. Coincidentally, Bakker missed around the same amount of time last season due to a sinus and ear infection, so she feels like she’s still on pace with where she needs to be.
Lake Central coach Todd Smolinski said Bakker is “leaps and bounds” stronger this season than in previous years and that her attention to detail speaks to the level she’s at. Come the postseason, Bakker knows every move will matter.
“For her, it’s all technique and rehearsal,” Smolinski said. “Paige is one that does practice her prep quite a bit. She’s analytical with it. So when it comes to her 50, she’s looking at the finer things like how she turns or how to get one less stroke. She’s perfecting her craft.”
Despite not winning an event, Crown Point won the meet with 530 points to Lake Central’s 458 and Munster’s 457. Bulldogs littered the leaderboard with podiums in all three relays and nine individual podium spots.
“Looking at it from a dual meet, conference meet or sectional meet standpoint I like where we’re at with our depth that we have,” Crown Point coach Bryon Angerman said. “We’ve got to get some of our frontrunner swimmers to really step up and try to close the gap on state cuts, but it’s fun to win a meet like this.”
Lake Central senior Hanna Spoolstra won both the 200 and 500 freestyles. Junior teammate Jourie Wilson claimed the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Valparaiso sophomore Lindsey Giesler scored 355.7 points to win the one-meter dive, and Michigan City senior Ern McGuire posted a time of 1 minute, 10.24 seconds to win the 100 breaststroke.
Munster junior Priscilla Zavala picked up an individual win with her 1:01.57 time in the 100 butterfly and also picked up a victory with the Munster 200 freestyle relay team. Zavala, already a two-time state competitor, said she, like Bakker, is trying to shave time with a focus on the details.
“It’s a matter of getting stronger everywhere,” Zavala said. “I’m still working on my technique but really I know I need to gain time with my starts and turns. That can be a second, at least, but I like the progress I’ve made.”