Lake Central's Cloe Amanatidis has a quiet confidence

Lake Central junior Cloe Amanatidis knows all about striving to be the best, because she’s competed in the past two state finals.

“She’s our team leader,” Lake Central coach Karen Barcelli said. “She’s got a real sense of calmness about her.”

Amanatidis finished ninth in all around at the state finals last year with a 36.975 to help LC place fourth as a team. She tied for fourth on beam (9.55) and was sixth on bars (9.3).

“As a team, we want to go down to state, and we have the potential to win,” Amanatidis said about this year’s goals. “As an individual, I want to improve from last year.”

Barcelli said Amanatidis is a pleasure to have on the team.

“She’s just really pretty to watch on every event,” she said. “She brings a lot of high skill level to bars. She is really precise when it comes to beam, and that comes from her calmness. She focuses her energy on the beam and is just so super calm on that event. She always scores very well on floor, because she’s got the skills and she’s very precise.”

Amanatidis has that quiet confidence about her and lets her performance on each event do the talking.