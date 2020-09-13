Lake Central's Natalie Kransky returns after mono-shortened season

“I started figuring out that I was really sick running at (the) New Prairie (Invitational). I felt like I was going to pass out the whole time. I felt like I couldn’t keep going,” Kransky said. “It was just horrible.”

Kransky never competed again after that Sept. 20, 2019, meet. She didn’t feel herself until a few weeks after the state meet

“We knew she would be a front-runner for us this season, so I wanted her around to experience that postseason and see what it’s like to be at semistate and state,” Kleinaman said. “She missed a huge chunk of our season. Mono took her down hard.”

She continued to practice sometimes when she was no longer contagious, just in case. But her freshman season was over.

She thinks missing the time hurt her development. The COVID-19 shortened track season wasn’t enough to overcome that.

“I think about it all the time. I think about how it was about (this point in the season) that I found out I got mono,” she said. “I came back from it, though, so it’s good.”

The aim for this year is to break 19 minutes. Kransky posted a 19:40.2 at the Lafayette Harrison Invite on Sept. 5, her best time of the year.