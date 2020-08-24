Lake Central's Neidy rises to the occasion in first varsity start against Munster

Paired with the reliable running of junior Max Creasbaum, who finished with 120 yards and a TD, the Lake Central offense rolled all night long, having to only punt twice on the night.

The defense also made some big plays, including Tyler Wellman's fumble recovery and forced fumble on different possessions for Munster.

Neidy has only been playing quarterback since seventh grade. But the significant experience he has gained over the last couple years has certainly helped his preparation for this year despite navigating the challenges of playing during a pandemic.

"Nine of us are best friends and we came here to the football field a lot or to an open field wherever we could to get some reps in, so that made it easier to come up," said Neidy, who threw for 186 yards on 16-of-24 passing with three touchdowns to three different receivers.

What showed through the gaudy stats was Neidy's ability to command the offense. That's why Bartolomeo expects big things out of his quarterback this year despite the lack of varsity experience.

"We coach him hard and always have, but he's been up to the challenge because we're trying for perfection," Bartolomeo said. "Even on the incomplete passes we're yelling at him, but he has answered the call."