Lake Central's Neidy rises to the occasion in first varsity start against Munster

ST. JOHN — People outside the Lake Central football program may not know Luke Neidy's name, but people inside the 6A school certainly do, and if they didn't before, they do now.
Sure, it was his first game starting QB at the varsity level, but you wouldn't have been able to tell otherwise.
Neidy, now a junior, was the starting signal caller on the freshman team two years ago and the starter on the JV team last year, so the experience is there, just on a different level.
"Yeah, he's new to being the varsity quarterback, but he studies the game and cares a lot," Lake Central coach Tony Bartolomeo said.
Bartolomeo admitted because of the pandemic and also the lack of practice time along with no scrimmage, he was apprehensive coming in to Friday's game.
"I was as nervous as ever, but a lot of guys rose to the occasion," he said. "Nine out of the eleven are new starters on offense."
In Friday night's season-opening 38-0 win over Munster, Lake Central and Neidy got out to a blazing start, completing five of his first six passes, including a 6-yard TD pass to fellow junior Keyon Harris on the opening drive of his varsity career.
Neidy steered the offense on his first-ever series at the varsity level by going 11 plays for 79 yards, which was capped by the Harris touchdown.
Paired with the reliable running of junior Max Creasbaum, who finished with 120 yards and a TD, the Lake Central offense rolled all night long, having to only punt twice on the night.
The defense also made some big plays, including Tyler Wellman's fumble recovery and forced fumble on different possessions for Munster.
Neidy has only been playing quarterback since seventh grade. But the significant experience he has gained over the last couple years has certainly helped his preparation for this year despite navigating the challenges of playing during a pandemic.
"Nine of us are best friends and we came here to the football field a lot or to an open field wherever we could to get some reps in, so that made it easier to come up," said Neidy, who threw for 186 yards on 16-of-24 passing with three touchdowns to three different receivers.
What showed through the gaudy stats was Neidy's ability to command the offense. That's why Bartolomeo expects big things out of his quarterback this year despite the lack of varsity experience.
"We coach him hard and always have, but he's been up to the challenge because we're trying for perfection," Bartolomeo said. "Even on the incomplete passes we're yelling at him, but he has answered the call."
Lake Central has beaten Munster five straight times and has allowed only 31 total points in those five victories.
"It was super important for us to get off to a good start because we don't know if we're going to play as much due to what's going on," said Neidy. "We don't want to lose this year, especially for the seniors."
