Lake Central's Nikki Vollrath makes a leap into the top seven

Lake Central won the Skorupa race as a team. Roth was third, and Vollrath and Kosiek led a block of five Indians who finished between fifth and ninth.

LC is annually one of the deepest teams in the area. But Kleinaman said this year, she’s stressed to her runners the importance of bringing teammates with them when they pass.

“I really like running with all our top runners," Vollrath said. "We all run together at practice and in our workouts. We’re all very competitive with each other and I think that really helps us. We don’t really have to say anything to push each other. Just being around each other pushes us together."

Running with so many talented teammates creates a competitive environment. Vollrath said she thrives in that space because her family is an athletic one.

“It never interrupts our friendships or being teammates. If somebody’s having a bad day, it’s good that we’re so competitive because we want to get up there and replace us,” she said.

Vollrath also plays basketball. She loves that sport but knows if she has an athletic future it’s in running.