Lake Central's Nikki Vollrath makes a leap into the top seven

ST. JOHN — When Nikki Vollrath was a freshman, she was wary of the jump from middle-school races of 3,000 meters to high school ones of 5,000.
The current Lake Central sophomore didn’t make the postseason roster. She needed a confidence boost.
It came in the spring, when she was a regional qualifier in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters in track. Coach Morgan Kleinaman said Vollrath spent some time as LC’s top runner in both races. That success opened her eyes and her training kicked up a notch.
In one season, Vollrath moved up the cross country ladder with the Indians from outside the top seven to firmly in the top three or four. She finished sixth at LC’s Rudy Skorupa Invitational last week, trailing only teammates Taylor Kosiek and Addison Roth.
“Just training with a lot of my friends for a longer time made an impact,” Vollrath said. “We just want to do better than we did last year. I think we can do a lot better than we did.”
She didn’t move up through attrition, either. Lake Central brought back five of its top seven from 2020. Vollrath just worked hard enough to be where she wanted to be.
“It was crazy to see. A ton of it was just that competitive drive that she has and maybe some fuel from not running in the cross postseason,” Kleinaman said. “We’re lucky she’s a sophomore and we’ve still got her for a while.”
Lake Central won the Skorupa race as a team. Roth was third, and Vollrath and Kosiek led a block of five Indians who finished between fifth and ninth.
LC is annually one of the deepest teams in the area. But Kleinaman said this year, she’s stressed to her runners the importance of bringing teammates with them when they pass.
“I really like running with all our top runners," Vollrath said. "We all run together at practice and in our workouts. We’re all very competitive with each other and I think that really helps us. We don’t really have to say anything to push each other. Just being around each other pushes us together."
Running with so many talented teammates creates a competitive environment. Vollrath said she thrives in that space because her family is an athletic one.
“It never interrupts our friendships or being teammates. If somebody’s having a bad day, it’s good that we’re so competitive because we want to get up there and replace us,” she said.
Vollrath also plays basketball. She loves that sport but knows if she has an athletic future it’s in running.
“Normally, with a three-sport athlete there’s usually one that’s more important,” Kleinaman said. “Watching her in all three, I feel like she puts the same effort into all three. She’s very competitive, such a team player and a great girl.”
Vollrath's goal for her sophomore campaign is to run a race in under 20 minutes before the season ends. Her personal best at the moment is 20 minutes, 20 seconds.
As a team, the Indians want to win a semistate title. LC is motivated by the success of Duneland Athletic Conference rivals Chesterton and Valparaiso.
“We think we can really give them a run. I think we have a chance,” Vollrath said. “We have a really good team this year.”