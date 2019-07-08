When Eric Roldan attended Bishop Noll, he remembered the fun Friday night football games and multiple student groups traveling to road games to support all sorts of sports.
The 2012 Warriors grad has returned to his alma mater to be a part of more memories.
Bishop Noll principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick announced Monday that Roldan has been hired as the new athletic director.
"I'm excited to build some excitement here," Roldan said. "I want it to be a fun time for the students. Build that brand of sports and have the students, fans and community involved.
"It's an amazing opportunity. This school has provided me so much."
Roldan played basketball, baseball and soccer for the Warriors. His junior year, he was a member of the only Bishop Noll basketball team to play in a state title game. The Warriors suffered its first loss of the season in the Class 2A state championship, falling 43-42 to Park Tudor, which featured Sacramento Kings guard and former Indiana University star Yogi Ferrell.
Roldan attended Trine and was president of the university's international business honor society chapter. He received the school's Outstanding Student Leadership Award in 2016.
After graduating college, he worked as an intern with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, then taught for two years at St. Thomas More School in Munster while working on his MBA at IUN.
Roldan said it's always been his goal to work on the administrative side for either a college or high school.
"I was just so lucky to get involved in college right away," he said.
Roldan, 26, was previously the assistant coach for the men's basketball team at Indiana University Northwest. It was at Indiana Northwest where Roldan earned a master's degree in business administration after getting a bachelor’s degree in sports management and marketing from Trine.
Javier Heridia was Roldan's coach in high school before taking the helm at IUN, which allowed Roldan to take an assistant position.
In his three years on the IUN men’s basketball coaching staff, the Redhawks won a combined 63 games, including a school-record 24 victories this past season. IUN also achieved the first national ranking in program history last season.
"We appreciate that he came from a different world, and that's academics," said Pastrick, who taught Roldan in high school.
Pastrick said she believes academics is sometimes lost in the sports world, but Roldan will be able to highlight and elevate both athletics and academics as the new athletic director.
Although basketball is his favorite sport, Roldan said he's well-versed in all sports and enjoys watching them all.
Pastrick said she doesn't look at age when she hires. But Roldan brings a certain level of energy that she believes will make it easy for him to connect with the student-athletes.
Roldan will oversee 21 sports at Bishop Noll.
"I'm excited to work with him," Pastrick said. "We're confident he will propel us in the right direction."