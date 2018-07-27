CROWN POINT — There was a cool back-and-forth moment Thursday afternoon at the Legacy Fields in Crown Point.
Lowell's Jason Shupryt, clad in his blue umpiring uniform, was walking off the field after one game and a team was in their dugout getting ready to compete in the next game.
A conversation started as Shupryt walked off the diamond. Laughter and competitive banter was exchanged.
"You're one of our favorite umpires," a girl in the shade of the dugout said.
"Thank you," Shupryt said. "Good luck."
As the National Softball Association brings its North/Central "B" & "C" World Series to Northwest Indiana this week, where 194 teams from throughout the Midwest are competing, fun is at the top of the list.
Parades, costumes, sugary treats and making new friends by exchanging team pins is a part of the plan. More than 2,000 players are competing at fields in C.P., Highland, Hobart, Munster, LaPorte, Michigan City and Portage.
Shupryt said the pool-play games are mostly fun, on the field and in the bleachers. But with bracket play beginning on Friday and playing through to Sunday's championship games, the 19-year softball umpire knows the heat will likely rise.
"Honestly, the first bracket games are still pretty fun," Shupryt said of the NSA's system where it takes two losses in bracket play before getting knocked out of the tournament. "It's in the elimination games, that's where we start to hear some people yelling a lot more.
"Nobody wants to go home."
Shupryt is working his eighth NSA World Series. He is also an IHSAA football official and softball referee. So the pressure of calling balls and strikes in a high-tension game is nothing new to the teacher at Rensselaer High School.
He said he works well over 200 softball games a year and is expecting 14 games this week at Crown Point.
"Every umpire I know goes out there to do the best they can every game," Shupryt said. "Whether it's the first pool play game or the championship game, we are all working hard to be the best we can be.
"Every time we go out on the field that game is the most important."
Bob Biehl of Champaign, Illinois, is the site director at Crown Point. He's been the NSA director in Illinois. He's been with NSA for 17 years.
He said he was very impressed with the facilities in Crown Point, which have been upgraded since the first time the World Series came to the Region in 2009.
This is the sixth time the NSA has brought its World Series to Northwest Indiana.
"This is a great time for the kids," Biehl said. "We have some very talented teams. We have some beginner teams, just starting out. But there is talent on every field. I think when softball returns to the Olympics (2020) the game is going to continue to grow."
And he has nothing but respect for the men and women in blue. He said 79 umpires will be working the event.
"We've got a great group of umpires here," Biehl said. "They are well-trained. They work hard. They want it to be fun for the kids and they do a great job in running this."
Shupryt took part in the skills competition on Wednesday, where players from different teams were graded on throws home from center field, infielders throwing it around the horn and a three-player relay running the bases.
His job was writing down the numbers on a clipboard.
"But we had a three-legged race with the coaches," Shupryt said with a smile. "It gave the kids something to laugh about, to kind of get back a little at their coaches.
"Yes, there are great teams and players at this event. But the most important thing is allowing the kids to have fun."