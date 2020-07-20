Lakers' LeBron James speaks out: 'Nothing is normal in 2020'

By any measure, it’s been a good year on the court for James.

A weird year, but a good year. Time will tell if it’s a great year. He believes the bubble will work and sees no reason yet why this NBA experiment would fail. And while he detests being away from his family and his inner circle, he’s using this chance to be locked in to focus on the opportunity.

“As far as the MVP race, I think I’ve shown what I’m capable of doing, not only individually but from a team’s perspective, us being No. 1 in the West,” James said. “There was a lot of conversation about, you know, ‘LeBron can do those things in the East but if he ever came to the West, what can he do?’ I heard all of that, and to have our team at the top of the Western Conference and playing the way that we were playing at that time and the way I was playing, you know, that’s definitely a good feeling.”

