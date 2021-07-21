Lakeshore Tribe advances two softball teams to World Series

PRO HOCKEY

Kraken take Bruins' Lauzon with first pick: The Seattle Kraken chose Boston defenseman Jeremy Lauzon with the first pick in their expansion draft Wednesday night. They introduced pending free agent Chris Driedger as their first goaltender and passed on Montreal’s Carey Price. Driedger agreed to terms on a $10.5 million, three-year contract to join Seattle. Driedger, the former Florida goalie who became the first player to show off the Kraken's home jersey, called it a “life-changing moment.” Price's cap hit of $10.5 — annually — for the next five seasons, plus the 34-year-old's questionable injury history, led to Seattle passing on him. The expansion draft unfolded in anti-climactic fashion after all 30 selections leaked out hours before the expansion draft began. The Blackhawks' John Quenneville was reportedly drafted by the Kraken.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition: Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. “I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement released to news outlets, including The Associated Press. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.” The 91-year-old Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test came a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He did not disclose his condition in his statement. During his 34 years coaching Florida State, Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record and built the Seminoles into a national power, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999. He won 357 games during his 40 years in college coaching and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.