Lakeshore Tribe advances two softball teams to World Series
Two local teams playing in World Series: The Lakeshore Tribe, a local club from Robbertsdale, has two teams playing in the Babe Ruth Softball World Series, which is taking place in Jensen Beach/Stuart, Florida. The 14U club is 1-1 in pool play. They face the Newberry Panthers at 11 a.m. Thursday plus play twice on Friday, 7 a.m. vs. Sugar and Spice and 5 p.m. vs. Wildcats Xtreme. The 18U team is 0-1 in pool play. On Thursday, the Tribe face JPRD at 7 a.m. and WVAC/Debary at 11 a.m. The Tribe meets Jersey Shore Riptide at 9 a.m. Friday, then follows against the MSA Ospreys at 1 p.m. Pool play concludes Friday, and the next rounds run Saturday through Monday. Results are available at www.sbworldseries.com/schedule/

COLLEGE

Halpin named deptury AD at Purdue: Purdue named former Winthrop director of athletics Dr. Ken Halpin as its deputy athletics director on Wednesday. Halpin will serve as chief operating officer for the Boilermakers, with primary leadership and oversight responsibility for revenue-producing activities, strategic communications, brand enhancement, marketing and fan experience, sports medicine and performance, event operations and facilities. He will also serve as the sport administrator for Purdue men’s basketball. Halpin has served as vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics for Winthrop since May 2016, with the last four years showcasing the Eagles’ outstanding work in the classroom and in competition. Winthrop set new records for departmental cumulative grade point average each year since 2016-17, including a record-high 3.35 mark by the student-athlete population for the 2020-21 academic year.

PRO HOCKEY

Kraken take Bruins' Lauzon with first pick: The Seattle Kraken chose Boston defenseman Jeremy Lauzon with the first pick in their expansion draft Wednesday night. They introduced pending free agent Chris Driedger as their first goaltender and passed on Montreal’s Carey Price. Driedger agreed to terms on a $10.5 million, three-year contract to join Seattle. Driedger, the former Florida goalie who became the first player to show off the Kraken's home jersey, called it a “life-changing moment.” Price's cap hit of $10.5 — annually — for the next five seasons, plus the 34-year-old's questionable injury history, led to Seattle passing on him. The expansion draft unfolded in anti-climactic fashion after all 30 selections leaked out hours before the expansion draft began. The Blackhawks' John Quenneville was reportedly drafted by the Kraken.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition: Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. “I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement released to news outlets, including The Associated Press. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.” The 91-year-old Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test came a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He did not disclose his condition in his statement. During his 34 years coaching Florida State, Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record and built the Seminoles into a national power, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999. He won 357 games during his 40 years in college coaching and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

