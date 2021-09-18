Lance Lynn, White Sox fall to Rangers

Sox lose, magic number still at five: DJ Peters’ pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading White Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. Chicago's magic number over Cleveland to clinch the division remained at five. The White Sox were managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo while Tony La Russa served an automatic one-game suspension for reliever Mike Wright Jr. intentionally hitting Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday. Wright appealed his three-game suspension. Five Texas pitchers combined on a three-hitter in ending a three-game skid. Yasmani Grandal hit his 21st home run in the Chicago sixth. Both Texas runs were charged to Lynn (10-5). It was his first appearance against his former club after being traded last December.