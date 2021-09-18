Lance Lynn, White Sox fall to Rangers

PRO BASEBALL
Sox lose, magic number still at five: DJ Peters’ pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading White Sox 2-1 on Saturday night. Chicago's magic number over Cleveland to clinch the division remained at five. The White Sox were managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo while Tony La Russa served an automatic one-game suspension for reliever Mike Wright Jr. intentionally hitting Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday. Wright appealed his three-game suspension. Five Texas pitchers combined on a three-hitter in ending a three-game skid. Yasmani Grandal hit his 21st home run in the Chicago sixth. Both Texas runs were charged to Lynn (10-5). It was his first appearance against his former club after being traded last December.
PRO GOLF
Knous, McNealy share Fortinet lead: Jim Knous shot a 7-under 65 for a share of the lead with Maverick McNealy after three rounds in the Fortinet Championship. Knous had eight birdies, five on the front nine, then held on after a bogey on No. 12 to match McNealy at 14 under. McNealy, the second-round leader, had four bogeys on the front none, then closed with three consecutive birdies for a 70. Max Homa (65) was two strokes back with Scott Stallings (67), Mito Pereira (70), Troy Merritt (69) and Beau Hossler (70).
Choi up by 2 shots in Champions: K.J. Choi shot a 4-under 66 in windy conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Stanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tied for the first-round lead with Darren Clarke after a 63, Choi had five birdies and bogey to reach 11 under at Minnehaha Country Club.Paul Stankowski (63), Alex Cejka (64) and Rod Pampling (67) were second.
Weather plays havoc with LPGA event: Play Saturday in the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic in West Linn, Oregon, was called off because of wet conditions and forecast rain at Oregon Golf Club, and the event was later cut to 54 holes. Second-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead at 8-under 136. Gemma Dryburgh was a stroke back.