BLOOMINGTON — Indiana volleyball went into its final two games of the season last year on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament.
A win against No. 12 Purdue and Northwestern would get the job the done, and the in-state rival was first.
Indiana’s libero, Bayli Lebo, set the school record for regular-season digs (516) and digs in Big Ten play (324) in a five-set loss to the Boilermakers. Lebo was in tears after the match. Her mom, Mary Beth, told her to cheer up because she broke the records, but Bayli didn’t care. All she wanted was for her team to get the win and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.
This is the Bayli Lebo Indiana fans have come to expect in her third season as a Hoosier.
High school doesn’t cross Lebo’s mind too much anymore. When reflecting on her time at LaPorte, she is pleased with everything she accomplished. She finished with 1,200 kills, 98 blocks, 1,801 digs and 158 aces. In her senior year, she helped the Slicers win sectional and regional championships. In 2016, Lebo was one of three Indiana girls to be named to the AVCA Under Armour All-American list, earning honorable mention.
“I think I had a really good experience,” Lebo said. “It was fun playing with my friends and competing in the (Duneland Athletic Conference).”
When Lebo came to Indiana as a freshman in 2017, following in the footsteps of her older sister, Taylor, who had a solid IU career, she said it was an adjustment because each player on the roster was the best from their respective high school, so the competition was fierce from the start. The 5-foot-7-inch libero played finished with 209 digs.
After going 11-0 in nonconference play, Indiana went 1-19 in the Big Ten. After the season was over, IU Athletic Director Fred Glass announced he wasn’t renewing the contract of coach Sherry Dunbar-Kruzan.
“I was disappointed,” Lebo said. “But at the same time, if that’s what they thought was best for the program, I’m going to leave it up to them to decide. I love Sherry. I wish her the best, and I’m so grateful she gave me the opportunity to play.”
Lebo didn’t know who was going to replace Dunbar-Kruzan, but she chose Indiana for a reason and was going to stick with it.
In came Steve Aird, the former head coach of Maryland and assistant coach of Penn State — where he won two national titles — and things changed.
Aird’s will to turn Indiana volleyball games into a fun environment with drum lines and students in costumes helped change the culture, but at the heart of it was a combination of his recruits and Dunbar-Kruzan’s recruits buying into the change and getting to work, Lebo included.
It resulted in a 16-15 record last season. With the team’s improvements, came Lebo’s record-breaking season.
You have free articles remaining.
Her offseason wasn’t ideal. Lebo had torn her RCL on the outside of her right thumb in October last year but finished the season. She didn’t find out it was torn until November, had surgery to repair it in March and was finally cleared to play in June.
Lebo still wears a thumb brace in case the ball hits off weird, but she said she’s completely fine and happy to be back on the court.
This season, with the new $10 million Wilkinson Hall, featuring the Olympic-style Taraflex court and a capacity of 3,000, has Lebo and the Hoosiers excited as they enter Big Ten play this weekend after an 11-2 nonconference start, including a five-set victory at No. 15 Kentucky on Sept. 14.
“We were all really excited,” Lebo said on the victory over the Wildcats. “But that’s hopefully only the start.”
Lebo's role has changed this season. Haley Armstrong, a freshman from Canada, worked her way in the starting libero role.
Lebo still rotates into the back line and totaled 25 digs in 13 sets throughout the team’s first four games.
“She’s being a great teammate,” assistant coach Krista Vansant said. “She’s pushed Haley to be as good as Haley can be just because she’s right there on her heels all the time. She is cheering for everyone if she’s on the bench or on the court. She’s just a great teammate.”
On Sept. 6 against Oklahoma, Armstrong suffered a concussion in the third set after a ball was spiked off her head while she was on the ground recovering from diving for a dig. Lebo entered, finishing with 11 digs in the five-set loss.
“She’s a really good volleyball player,” Aird said of Lebo after the match. “She competes. She’s a confident kid, dug a bunch of balls and played well.”
Lebo started the next four games, all wins, and compiled 53 digs. Armstrong returned this past weekend for the team’s three wins in Tampa, compiling 51 digs.
“Bayli has been really influential on me,” said Armstrong, who has 148 digs in 35 sets. “Not even just in the gym, but outside in school and in the weight room.”
“I’m so happy for her that she can come in and contribute,” Lebo said. “Props to her for coming in as a freshman and killing it. She’s doing amazing. I honestly just want what’s best for the team.”
Lebo said she wants Indiana fans to remember her for working her hardest on the court. She doesn’t care about the number of digs. She doesn’t care about the records. She cares about winning and supporting her teammates.