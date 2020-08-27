LaPorte hands Crown Point first home DAC loss in more than two years

Packwood, who recently committed to IU-Kokomo, had 12 kills for the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) while Schara added 11 kills and 14 digs. The 6-foot-4 Stoddard was limited to two kills and one block as the Slicers concentrated on neutralizing the Division I prospect.

“In 4A volleyball it comes down to who can terminate the volleyball,” Crown Point coach Alison Duncan said. “We couldn’t terminate the ball tonight. We were a step off. We were a step slow. Even in the first game, you could already see that we were just a second off.”

The Slicers took immediate advantage with a 25-17 victory in what would prove to be the biggest deficit in any single game on Thursday night. Setting the tone early was key for a LaPorte team that went 12-2 in conference play last season, with both losses coming at the hands of the Bulldogs.

“It was huge to come out and get the first game,” LaPorte first-year coach Jessica Ramirez said. “We’ve really worked hard on coming out focused and remaining focused throughout the match. We’ve done our best to simplify the process in everything we do.”

The Bulldogs evened the match, but LaPorte wouldn’t be deterred. The Slicers overcame an early deficit in the third game to take control and then pulled away down the stretch in the deciding fourth game.