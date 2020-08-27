LaPorte hands Crown Point first home DAC loss in more than two years

CROWN POINT — As Lesley Marshall sat down to a birthday breakfast on Thursday morning, the LaPorte libero noticed a candle mixed in with her biscuits and gravy.
It didn’t take long for Marshall to come up with her wish and a little more than 12 hours later that wish came true. The Times No. 2 Slicers walked into No. 1 Crown Point’s gym on Thursday night and handed the Bulldogs their first home Duneland Athletic Conference loss in 735 days as LaPorte pulled out a 25-17, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory.
The win was especially sweet for the Slicers, who were the last DAC team to win at Crown Point when they swept the Bulldogs on Aug. 23, 2018.
“My mom asked me this morning what I wished for, but you know you can’t tell anyone your wish,” Marshall said. “Well, I can say it now. My wish came true. I wished for a win and we got it.”
Marshall shined on her 17th birthday, registering 22 digs as Crown Point’s impressive front line of Kendall Schara, Erica Packwood and Lilly Stoddard kept thundering balls across the line. Marshall was unrelenting in her ability to keep plays alive for the Slicers (7-1, 2-0).
“It was really the first time all season that we’ve seen hitters like that,” Marshall said. “We showed that we could handle it. This is definitely exciting for what it shows us for the rest of the year.”
Packwood, who recently committed to IU-Kokomo, had 12 kills for the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) while Schara added 11 kills and 14 digs. The 6-foot-4 Stoddard was limited to two kills and one block as the Slicers concentrated on neutralizing the Division I prospect.
“In 4A volleyball it comes down to who can terminate the volleyball,” Crown Point coach Alison Duncan said. “We couldn’t terminate the ball tonight. We were a step off. We were a step slow. Even in the first game, you could already see that we were just a second off.”
The Slicers took immediate advantage with a 25-17 victory in what would prove to be the biggest deficit in any single game on Thursday night. Setting the tone early was key for a LaPorte team that went 12-2 in conference play last season, with both losses coming at the hands of the Bulldogs.
“It was huge to come out and get the first game,” LaPorte first-year coach Jessica Ramirez said. “We’ve really worked hard on coming out focused and remaining focused throughout the match. We’ve done our best to simplify the process in everything we do.”
The Bulldogs evened the match, but LaPorte wouldn’t be deterred. The Slicers overcame an early deficit in the third game to take control and then pulled away down the stretch in the deciding fourth game.
LaPorte junior Aniya Kennedy led the Slicers with 14 kills while senior Paige Conklin had 12 kills and 25 assists.
“This showed the rest of the conference, and really it showed us what we’re able to do,” Conklin said. “We practiced really hard for this match and concentrated on making sure that every touch mattered. We know that if we ever get down, we’re able to make a run and get back in control. We showed that tonight.”
