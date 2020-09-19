LaPorte trio leads Slicers to first victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — The odds that LaPorte runs the ball for nearly all of its offensive plays in a football game is extremely high.

When the Slicers throw the ball, it may stun the crowd and the opposition alike, but Friday's display from Slicers quarterback RJ Anglin may have just taken his team's offensive ability to a whole new level.

Anglin threw the ball just six times, but he connected on four passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in LaPorte's 28-16 win over Duneland Athletic Conference foe Lake Central.

"We were able to take what they gave us," LaPorte coach Jeremy Lowery said. "Their biggest point of emphasis was the inside run and RJ did a fantastic job of staying dialed in because he has to pick his moments and he has a ton of moxie."

Anglin hit on long passes of 71, 35 and 33 yards, respectively, finding the open receivers and hitting them in stride.

On both long passes, Anglin sold play action and Slicers senior running back Jeramiah Ruiz was left untouched after blowing by the defense on both occasions.

"When we're able to sell it like that, it's such a threat because they're all going one way and we're able to go over the top," Anglin said.