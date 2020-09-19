LaPorte trio leads Slicers to first victory

ST. JOHN — The odds that LaPorte runs the ball for nearly all of its offensive plays in a football game is extremely high.
When the Slicers throw the ball, it may stun the crowd and the opposition alike, but Friday's display from Slicers quarterback RJ Anglin may have just taken his team's offensive ability to a whole new level.
Anglin threw the ball just six times, but he connected on four passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in LaPorte's 28-16 win over Duneland Athletic Conference foe Lake Central.
"We were able to take what they gave us," LaPorte coach Jeremy Lowery said. "Their biggest point of emphasis was the inside run and RJ did a fantastic job of staying dialed in because he has to pick his moments and he has a ton of moxie."
Anglin hit on long passes of 71, 35 and 33 yards, respectively, finding the open receivers and hitting them in stride.
On both long passes, Anglin sold play action and Slicers senior running back Jeramiah Ruiz was left untouched after blowing by the defense on both occasions.
"When we're able to sell it like that, it's such a threat because they're all going one way and we're able to go over the top," Anglin said.
The 33-yarder, Anglin's final strike of the night, was on a fade route to Ruiz, who caught Anglin's ball in stride while keeping his foot in bounds.
Up 22-16, that pass set up Ruiz's 15-yard rushing TD to make it a two-possession game.
Ruiz complimented his QB's progress.
"He did a good job of looking the DB down," said Ruiz, who finished with 156 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.
Jayden Parkes led the rushing attack for LaPorte (1-4, 1-3) with 174 yards. The Slicers totaled 316 on the ground.
"We were just tired of losing," Parkes said.
Lowery said his running back is only starting to understand what he can really do on a football field.
"I wish Jayden would realize that he just has a different gear," said Lowery, who guided his team to a fifth straight win over the Indians. "He's beginning to, but he is just so quick through the holes."
The game went back-and-forth, with Lake Central (1-4, 0-3) crawling to within 19-16 with 6:31 left in the third thanks to a a Christian Alexander 25-yard rushing score, but the Slicers scored the last nine points and Ruiz's TD was set up by an interception from Slicers junior defensive back Brady Bernth.
Anglin said his offense is able to do things now that it wasn't able to do as well in the first couple weeks, mainly due to the run game and timely plays on the defensive side of the ball.
"The run game and defense was awesome, especially in the first quarter," Anglin said. "Earlier on in the season we have been missing some shots, but we have two super quick guys (Ruiz and Parkes) back there."
