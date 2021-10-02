LaPorte's Brenna Sobecki, Cole Raymond sweep DAC races

VALPARAISO — Brenna Sobecki just needed a mental reset.
The LaPorte junior took last week off after a disappointing run in the New Prairie Invitational on Sept. 18.
Her time there of 19 minutes, 50 seconds was ninth-best, but not up to her standards. She said she talked this week with coach Corbin Slater about what she needed to do to take her running to the next level.
“He said, ‘You need to just think of (the New Prairie race), replay it in your head and just change the outcome yourself,’” Sobecki said.
"Whenever I thought about that race, I didn’t have that negativity toward it. I came out here today, I was pretty nervous, but I said, ‘All I’ve got to do is stay with them for the first mile because I’ve got guts and I’m going to do what I need to do if I give myself the opportunity.’ And I did.”
At Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference Meet at Sunset Hill Park, Sobecki trailed Kaylie Polittza from Valparaiso and Bailey Ranta from Chesterton for much of the race. Around the four-kilometer mark, she passed Politza.
Soon after that Ranta collapsed, Sobecki said.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m leading the DAC,’” Sobecki said. “‘What’s the point of slowing down now?’”
Ranta did finish the race but didn’t score for the Trojans, who still won as a team with 35 points. Chesterton had five runners in the top 10 finishers, led by Catherine White in fourth.
Before Saturday, Sobecki’s only win over either Ranta or Politza was in the spring. She beat Ranta by 0.03 in a 1,600-meter race at last year’s DAC track meet. She’d never beaten Politza.
Her time Saturday was 18 minutes, 45 seconds.
“I always get really frustrated with myself because I feel like I’m just as good as them. I just have to believe that and I did today,” Sobecki said through joyful tears.
Politza finished second, followed by Slicers freshman Lila Gillisse and Valpariso’s Cheyanne Stock.
LaPorte took the individual conference sweep, with favorite Cole Raymond winning the boys race at 15:52. It’s the sixth DAC title in track or cross country for Raymond, who set a goal a long time ago of winning 10. It’ll take wins in the 1,600 and 800-meter runs as well as two relays.
“I’m going to have to do four in track. That’s the plan, to quad in track,” he said. “We’re going to go for it.”
The Slicers had three boys runners in the top five, with Jay Pillai finishing second and Brayden Sobecki, Brenna’s younger brother, taking fifth. Raymond said the plan was to try to go 1-2-3.
“A lot of people thought I’d just go try to rip, run 15:30. But the plan was to go with our team,” Raymond said. “After the mile, we put on a hard, hard surge. I stomped on it. (Pillai) is not shy of anything. He went right with me.”
Crown Point’s Weston Hulen slotted into third place behind the two LaPorte runners. His 16:20 was 25 seconds better than the personal best he set last season.
He made his move around one and half miles in, he said.
“I started cranking down and I saw I was in a good spot. I thought I could stay up there and pass more guys,” Hulen said. “I was like, ‘It’s DAC. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.’”
Valparaiso won the boys team race, led by Mason Nobles in fourth. The Vikings had three runners in the top seven and five in the top 17 for a team score of 50.