LaPorte's Brenna Sobecki, Cole Raymond sweep DAC races

VALPARAISO — Brenna Sobecki just needed a mental reset.

The LaPorte junior took last week off after a disappointing run in the New Prairie Invitational on Sept. 18.

Her time there of 19 minutes, 50 seconds was ninth-best, but not up to her standards. She said she talked this week with coach Corbin Slater about what she needed to do to take her running to the next level.

“He said, ‘You need to just think of (the New Prairie race), replay it in your head and just change the outcome yourself,’” Sobecki said.

"Whenever I thought about that race, I didn’t have that negativity toward it. I came out here today, I was pretty nervous, but I said, ‘All I’ve got to do is stay with them for the first mile because I’ve got guts and I’m going to do what I need to do if I give myself the opportunity.’ And I did.”

At Saturday’s Duneland Athletic Conference Meet at Sunset Hill Park, Sobecki trailed Kaylie Polittza from Valparaiso and Bailey Ranta from Chesterton for much of the race. Around the four-kilometer mark, she passed Politza.

Soon after that Ranta collapsed, Sobecki said.