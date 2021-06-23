Largest NCAA volleyball tourney set for Hammond

PRO BASEBALL

Rookard leads RailCats to win: The RailCats rallied for two ninth-inning runs Wednesday to edge Kansas City 5-4. Thomas Walraven tied the game on an RBI fielder's choice, then Jesus Marriaga added an RBI-single to win it. MJ Rookard was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. On Tuesday, Marriaga was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in an 8-2 loss to Kansas City.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Roster set for US Olympic 3x3 team: Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson grew up wanting to play basketball in the Olympics. The four WNBA players, who were all part of the 5-on-5 national team pool, were chosen to represent the United States at the Olympics next month. Dolson, who plays for the Sky, had been part of the 5-on-5 pool for many years, but knew it would always be difficult for her to make that roster. The team qualified for the Olympics by winning a tournament in Austria. The men's 3x3 team didn't qualify for Tokyo. There will be seven teams joining the U.S. in Tokyo — China, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, France, Japan and Italy.

PRO SOCCER

Ronaldo scores twice in tie: Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday. Ronaldo’s tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109, while also extending his overall tournament record to 14. Also, an embarrassing own-goal by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka in the first half put Spain on its way to a 5-0 victory. Leon Goretzka scored late to keep Germany in the event after a 2-2 draw against Hungary. Viktor Claesson scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Sweden a 3-2 victory over Poland and first place in Group E. Robert Lewandowski scored two goals for Poland but embarrassingly missing two headers in about two seconds.

