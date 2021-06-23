COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Largest NCAA volleyball tourney set for Hammond: The 13th annual Midwest Region Crossover, the country's largest NCAA tournament, will run Oct. 14 to 16 at the Hammond Sportsplex. The event includes teams from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The composite schedule with a full list of tournament matchups will be announced at a later date.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oilmen add ND's Kmet to roster: The NWI Oilmen added Notre Dame infielder Casey Kmet to its roster. Kmet missed his freshman season in 2020 due to an injury and this year played in six games for the Fighting Irish. He is the younger brother of Cole Kmet, who played both baseball and football at Notre Dame and is currently a tight end for the Bears. Later Wednesday, Kevin McCormick was 4-for-5 with a double, RBI and three runs scored in the Oilmen's 10-1 win over the Minutemen in seven innings. Zamaurion Hatcher was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Zack Guzek had 10 strikeouts over five innings for the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ross-Ade returns to full capacity: Purdue announced Wednesday that attendance will be full capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium for football and Holloway Gymnasium for women's volleyball. "We are excited to welcome the Boilermaker family back in both Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium this fall and appreciate our local and campus officials’ support in reaching this exciting milestone,” Purdue director of athletics Mike Bobinski said in a news release. “The 2020-21 year of competition required a multitude of sacrifices and adjustments, but the missing energy and excitement from our fans was certainly among the toughest for all of us. Game day was simply not the same and we can’t wait for our student-athletes to experience you filling the stands to support them this fall.”
PRO BASEBALL
Rookard leads RailCats to win: The RailCats rallied for two ninth-inning runs Wednesday to edge Kansas City 5-4. Thomas Walraven tied the game on an RBI fielder's choice, then Jesus Marriaga added an RBI-single to win it. MJ Rookard was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. On Tuesday, Marriaga was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in an 8-2 loss to Kansas City.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Roster set for US Olympic 3x3 team: Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson grew up wanting to play basketball in the Olympics. The four WNBA players, who were all part of the 5-on-5 national team pool, were chosen to represent the United States at the Olympics next month. Dolson, who plays for the Sky, had been part of the 5-on-5 pool for many years, but knew it would always be difficult for her to make that roster. The team qualified for the Olympics by winning a tournament in Austria. The men's 3x3 team didn't qualify for Tokyo. There will be seven teams joining the U.S. in Tokyo — China, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, France, Japan and Italy.
PRO SOCCER
Ronaldo scores twice in tie: Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to tie the overall men’s scoring record with 109 goals and Portugal advanced to the round of 16 at the European Championship after a 2-2 draw with France on Wednesday. Ronaldo’s tournament-leading fourth and fifth goals moved him level with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109, while also extending his overall tournament record to 14. Also, an embarrassing own-goal by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka in the first half put Spain on its way to a 5-0 victory. Leon Goretzka scored late to keep Germany in the event after a 2-2 draw against Hungary. Viktor Claesson scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Sweden a 3-2 victory over Poland and first place in Group E. Robert Lewandowski scored two goals for Poland but embarrassingly missing two headers in about two seconds.