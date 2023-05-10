HAMMOND — Larry Moore Jr. resigned as Hammond Central boys basketball coach, he announced on Facebook Tuesday.

Moore, this past season’s Times Coach of the Year, said he’s taken a position at his alma mater, St. Francis de Sales in Chicago.

“I’ve been here a long time and been very successful. I always wanted to coach at the high school I played at but it was never really on the radar as you’re building a program,” Moore said. “I feel like I need a new challenge. Sometimes when you’re winning, you need a new challenge.”

St. Francis de Sales Athletic Director Roger Ochoa, who went to high school with Moore, confirmed the hire in an email Wednesday.

The time just seemed right, Moore said. His father, longtime coach Larry Moore Sr., is retiring from his position in the school’s athletic department. His mother Crystal, also a longtime Hammond coach, died last spring. That altered the way the family approaches everything, Moore said.

“With the passing of my mom, things had just changed,” he said. “What I viewed 10 years ago, it’s not the same lens now. What I viewed five years ago, it’s not the same lens now. Things have changed for me and my family. I need a new chapter to begin for us to continue to grieve and continue to heal. I just need to do some different things for myself.”

Moore was 181-77 over 12 seasons at Hammond Central and Hammond High School. He won five sectional titles, all over the last six seasons. The Wolves won the school’s first regional title this season before losing to Penn at semistate.

He said he talked to Hammond Central players before making his decision public. That conversation was difficult but some of the Wolves have since reached out with texts to thank and congratulate him.

“When you have invested so much time, so many years into the product and the relationships in the community, with the kids and the parents, it wasn’t an easy decision,” Moore said. “My line is still open. Nothing changes with that communication (with players).”

Moore was a high school star at St. Francis de Sales, scoring 1,704 points. He said couldn’t pass up the chance to go back to where it all started for him.

For the time being, he’ll remain in his teaching role at Hammond Central. He won’t be bringing assistant coaches Jermaine Boyette and Mitch Daniels with him to Illinois but hopes one of them is promoted.

Moore thinks the returning roster will allow the Wolves to remain competitive.

“When you’re a head coach, you always want an assistant to become a head coach. You want to create a coaching tree and see them spread their wings,” Moore said. “I feel like the program has been left in good hands. We did a really good job putting them on the state level. I’m pleased with where things are. We did some special things here.”

Hammond Central Athletic Director Chris Moore did not return emails for this story.

