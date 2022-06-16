Late home runs sink RailCats on walk-off loss

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats get walked off: The Sioux Falls Canaries made good us of its power bats on Thursday.

The Canaries hit a pair of late blasts to upend the RailCats. The first came in the bottom of the eighth inning as a Gavin LaValley homer tied the game at five. An inning later Sioux Falls needed just one batter to end the game. Wyatt Ulrich launched a home run over the right-center field wall for the win. The two key home runs were in addition to another pair of long balls earlier in the contest.

The RailCats weren't without key home runs of their own. In the seventh inning, locked in a 4-4 tie, Gary SouthShore outfielder Javeyan Williams hit a home run of his own to take the lead.

The RailCats return home to The Steel Yard tomorrow to kick off a six-game homestand when they host the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks at 6:45 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Big Ten announces opponents: Purdue men's basketball learned on Thursday what its 2022-23 schedule might look like as the Big Ten announced the opponents the Boilermakers will face. The list features seven home-and-away series, three home-only matchups, and three away-only matchups to make up the 20-game schedule.

The Purdue-Indiana games remain as one of the conference's three protected rivalry series. Among the teams Purdue will only face at home are Illinois and Iowa. The Boilermakers will travel to Michigan as well. Purdue is 52-27 over the past four years in Big Ten play.

Despite the loss, the RailCats have won each of their last two series on the road, taking six of those seven games in the process.

The ‘Cats return to The Steel Yard tomorrow to kick off a six-game homestand when they host the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks at 6:45 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0