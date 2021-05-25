LaTroy Hawkins named Futures Game manager; Zach Plesac on IL after 'aggressively' ripping shirt

PRO BASEBALL

Hawkins named Futures Games manager: Former Colorado Rockies third baseman Vinny Castilla and reliever LaTroy Hawkins (West Side) will manage in the All-Star Futures Game of top prospects at Coors Field on July 11. Castilla will manage the NL team and Hawkins the AL team, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. Hawkins pitched for Colorado in 2007 and from 2014-15.

Plesac placed on IR: Cleveland starting pitcher Zach Plesac (Crown Point) has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb. Manager Terry Francona told MLB.com’s Cleveland beat reporter Mandy Bell that Plesac suffered the injury while “rather aggressively ripping off his shirt” and catching it on a chair at his locker. Plesac went 3 2/3 innings with three earned runs on five hits Sunday in a 8-5 loss to Minnesota.

RailCats fall late to Kane County: The RailCats rallied for two runs in the eighth inning Monday only to have Kane County score once in the ninth in a 5-4 Gary loss at US Steel Yard. Ben Andrews was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the RailCats (3-4).

COLLEGE BASEBALL