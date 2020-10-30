Lavarion Logan powers Merrillville past Crown Point

MERRILLVILLE – There was never a doubt.

Lavarion Logan made sure of it.

Merrillville’s star running back continued his noteworthy junior campaign with 18 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns against Crown Point on Friday night. His strong performance helped the Pirates, who are ranked as the No. 7 Class 6A team in state by the AP, roll past the Bulldogs for a 39-0 victory in a Sectional 1 semifinal.

Merrillville scored all of its points in the first half.

Logan has now totaled 182 carries for 1,153 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, and he has no plans of slowing down. The junior credited his success to his coaching staff and stout offensive line.

“That’s a big part of my game,” Logan said. “Without them I wouldn’t be able to do anything. They help me out, and all throughout the week they tell me what’s going to be there and what’s not. I appreciate them for that.”

In addition to Logan, senior wide receivers Marcus Hardy Jr. and JoJo Johnson also got in on the scoring action with a pair of dazzling catches.