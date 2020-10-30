Lavarion Logan powers Merrillville past Crown Point

MERRILLVILLE – There was never a doubt.
Lavarion Logan made sure of it.
Merrillville’s star running back continued his noteworthy junior campaign with 18 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns against Crown Point on Friday night. His strong performance helped the Pirates, who are ranked as the No. 7 Class 6A team in state by the AP, roll past the Bulldogs for a 39-0 victory in a Sectional 1 semifinal.
Merrillville scored all of its points in the first half.
Logan has now totaled 182 carries for 1,153 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, and he has no plans of slowing down. The junior credited his success to his coaching staff and stout offensive line.
“That’s a big part of my game,” Logan said. “Without them I wouldn’t be able to do anything. They help me out, and all throughout the week they tell me what’s going to be there and what’s not. I appreciate them for that.”
In addition to Logan, senior wide receivers Marcus Hardy Jr. and JoJo Johnson also got in on the scoring action with a pair of dazzling catches.
After dropping a potential touchdown reception in the first quarter, Hardy rebounded by leaping over a Crown Point defensive back for a 23-yard score and his team-high ninth touchdown catch of the year at the 2:35 mark of the second quarter. Johnson followed it up with a 26-yard touchdown grab roughly a minute later, capped off by a juke move near the goal line that faked out three Bulldogs players and allowed him to walk into the end zone.
Hardy and Johnson were two of several Pirates starters who did not play in the second half.
“It felt great,” Hardy said of his touchdown. “I should’ve high-pointed the ball (on my first opportunity to score), and I didn’t do that. So on the second one I did. I was kind of bummed out after the first one, but with the second one I was just happy because I scored for my team and helped put us up.”
Crown Point managed one first down and 3 yards of total offense in the first half. After the break, the Bulldogs didn’t find much more success, finishing the game with six first downs and 77 yards of total offense.
Despite the lopsided defeat, Crown Point linebacker Kevin Powers and defensive back Dominic Bader still forced a pair of turnovers for their team. Powers intercepted Merrillville quarterback Angel Nelson in the second quarter, and Bader picked off backup Pirates quarterback Shad Ulrich in the third quarter.
Matthew Walters led the way for the Bulldogs (4-3) offensively. The senior running back recorded 19 carries for 71 yards.
“You just never knew what was going to happen daily,” Crown Point coach Kevin Enright said of his program’s 2020 campaign. “ … We’re extremely proud of this senior group and the way they guided our football team through the challenges that everybody faced (because of COVID-19).”
Merrillville (8-1) will now get ready to host Lafayette Jefferson in the Sectional 1 championship next week. The Bronchos (10-0) overpowered Lake Central for a 45-7 home victory Friday to remain undefeated.
Last season, the Pirates beat Lafayette Jefferson 27-20 at home in a sectional opener to end their perfect campaign. Merrillville coach Brad Seiss expects for his squad to be in for another tough game against a revenge-seeking opponent.
“They’re a good football team, and they’ve had their way with everybody they’ve played,” Seiss said. “We’ve only got one blemish, and that’s what championship football is all about. At this point in the playoffs, it’s good teams playing good teams.”
Gallery: Class 6A sectional semifinal
