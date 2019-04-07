Alexis Miestowski took third place in the Briar’s Creek Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina, with a scored of 210 (6-under par) to place as the top finisher for the Indiana women’s golf team for the second tournament in a row.
The Lake Central graduate and Indiana freshman helped the Hoosiers take second out of 17 teams in the event that wrapped up March 19. Miestowski finished with a 39 on her final nine in the tournament. She started strong with a pair of birdies and eight pars in her first 10 holes. Her third was the best finish for an Indiana golfer since March 6, 2018, at the Fresno State Classic when Erin Harper tied for first.
Despite cool and windy conditions at the invitational, Indiana finished with a score of 864, which is tied for the third-best score in Indiana history for a 54-hole tournament.
Two local grads contribute to Indiana Tech softball
Kari LaFreniere went 3-for-3 and scored three runs in a 14-6 Indiana Tech victory over University of Northwestern Ohio to open up Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference play.
LaFreniere, a freshman outfielder and Chesterton graduate, had a double and triple in Game 1 on March 27. She was a home run shy of the cycle in the victory. Though Indiana Tech dropped Game 2 that day by a 5-3 score, LaFreniere went 2-for-4 at the plate with a stolen base.
Her teammate and Lowell graduate Caitlyn Walter, a senior infielder, went 2-for-3 with a season-high two RBIs and a run scored in the first game against Northwestern Ohio. When Indiana Tech swept conference-rival Cornerstone University on March 29, Walter went 3-for-4 with a run scored in a Game 1 7-2 win.
Rademacher NCAC Pitcher of the Week for 2nd time
Munster graduate Grant Rademacher earned his second North Coast Athletic Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week honor following another solid performance on the mound for DePauw’s baseball team.
The senior pitcher in the Division III program received the honor on March 18, two weeks after he was named for the first time this season. Rademacher struck out 11 batters across 7 innings of no-hit ball in a 12-1 victory over Calvin on March 16. The run allowed was unearned, and Rademacher did not issue any walks in the game. Through April 3, he’s made six appearances with a 2-2 record, 3.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts.
His teammate Charlie Patrick, a sophomore outfielder and Crown Point graduate, went 2-for-5 in the 12-1 victory. Patrick went 4-for-7 in a 9-8 loss against Rose-Hulman that same day, recording a double and a season-high three RBIs. Patrick has three home runs this season. He added a two-run double in a 7-5 victory in the opener of a doubleheader against Oberlin on April 6.
Kaletha with walk-off hit for Indiana
Senior center fielder Logan Kaletha hit a walk-off single through the right side of the infield in the bottom of the ninth to give Indiana a 3-2 victory over Iowa and to open Big Ten Conference play.
The Michigan City graduate had a full count in the ninth inning on March 22 with a teammate on second base. His hit came after Iowa rallied in the top of the inning to tie the game 2-2. The Hoosiers completed the series sweep March 24 with a 7-1 win, outscoring Iowa 23-4. Kaletha started March 24, going 2-for-2 with a double.